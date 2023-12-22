Mars Enters Sagittarius On Dec 27: What It Means For Zodiac Signs

Mars | Pic: Wikipedia

Mars, in Greek mythology is also known as the warrior. Its aggression combined with the bluntness of Sagittarius, where it travels to, can make one assertive and bold; at times aggressive. Even the introverts might be caught speaking their mind during this period. Leadership skills are at their peak for most. This period is good for lawyers, teachers and journalists as their conversational powers are enhanced during this transit.

However, be a little cautious till the shadows of Mercury retrograde decline from January 12th. Though Mercury goes direct from January 7th, the shadows will linger on till January 12th. Therefore, miscommunication and misunderstanding are possible. Prevention and precaution are advised for all zodiac signs.

Sagittarius | NASA/Bill Ingalls

Let’s check how the individual signs are impacted by the entry of Mars in Sagittarius constellation.

Aries

Spirit of adventure will be on forefoot. You will be inclined to take the leap into the unknown in your career or go for that adventure sports camp. Go ahead and do it. Take the risks. But be careful. Don’t be boastful and rude on the way to your goalpost. Avoid impulsive decisions.

Gemini

This will be the time to make new connections. Your communication skills are at its best. Express your ideas, make that presentation to get your promotion. However, go a little slow till Mercury goes direct. Use this time to plan and refine your ideas. This is a good time for career advancement.

Cancer

The Water sign will find itself inspired and motivated to go that extra mile. This is the time for personal growth. Take that life coaching course or go for that retreat you have been planning for a long time. Think about changing careers if they indicate growth. But don’t be impulsive. Think twice before making the change. Especially during Mercury retrograde.

Leo

Fire with fire can be explosive! Mars is a planet of fire and Leo is a fire sign. Leos will be all fired up with extra energy during this period. Use this to your advantage. Face challenges head-on, but also be a little diplomatic. Your authenticity will be appreciated by your peers and seniors. Your acts will inspire others around you.

Libra

Balanced that you are, your persuasion skills will be unmatched by most now. Relationships is the key word for you during this transit. You can build back the bridges and patch up with the ones you have broken ties. Express your interests and desires openly as they will receive a positive response from most in the family. You can manage to convince your significant half to see your way of life.