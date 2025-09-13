Mahjong: Stylish Comeback Redefining Leisure Across Indian Cities

The sharp click of ivory-toned tiles, the quiet shuffle, the rising laughter: Mahjong is suddenly everywhere. From Delhi’s private drawing rooms to Mumbai’s lounges, from Bengaluru cafés to expat circles in Hyderabad and even digital WhatsApp groups connecting continents, the centuries-old game is enjoying an unlikely revival.

For the uninitiated, Mahjong is a four-player game of skill and strategy that originated in China during the Qing dynasty in the 19th century. The word itself means “sparrow,” named for the bird-like chatter of tiles clattering on the table. Traditionally played with 144 tiles marked in suits and symbols, the objective is deceptively simple: build a winning hand before your opponents do. In reality, it demands razor-sharp memory, attention to detail, and strategic foresight, skills that have kept generations hooked.

Its longevity is no accident. Mahjong has travelled across borders, carried by Asian diaspora communities and adapted into Japanese, American, and even online variants. In India, it quietly thrived in family homes: grandparents passing it down to grandchildren, often during festivals or lazy Sunday afternoons. What’s striking now is how the same game is cutting across age groups and geographies, reimagined as a social and lifestyle trend. And it isn’t just nostalgia driving the surge; studies suggest Mahjong may also sharpen minds and lift spirits.

Social glue

“I had heard a lot about the game since my mother had bought a set 50 years ago,” recalls Sheetal Patel, co-founder of Let’s Mahjong. “Once tried, forever hooked!” Her group now organises sessions in restaurants and lounges. “We realised people aren’t just coming to play the game strictly in isolation. They’re enjoying the movement of playing it with each other on a social level, too.”

That social element is at the heart of Mahjong’s resurgence. Patel explains that people are finding in it a space to make what she calls “marginal friends”, acquaintances who may not be part of one’s inner circle but become companions through the game. “Once you’re out of school or college, your social world shrinks. Mahjong opens it up again … you can just meet, share a drink, have dinner together, and the game naturally brings you closer.”

For Dipali Bhasin, a Mahjong enthusiast, the pull lies in nostalgia as much as connection. “I still remember being fascinated as a child by how seriously they played, yet how much laughter filled the room,” she says. Today, she sees the growing obsession as both a fad and a fixture. “Right now it may feel like a trend, but in the long run only the serious players, the ones who truly love the strategy and rhythm of the game, will stay with it.”

Mahjong and luxury

Interestingly, Mahjong is not just reviving as a pastime; it’s also being recast as a lifestyle ritual. Post-pandemic, women in their 30s to 50s are increasingly turning Mahjong evenings into a space of both leisure and empowerment. “Mahjong nights are where strategy meets sisterhood,” says Ankita Sonawala, Brand Head – Zen Diamond India. “We saw women bringing their full selves to the table, style, grace, intellect, and we felt inspired to celebrate that through design.”

Zen Diamond recently launched a limited-edition luxury Mahjong set, inlaid with gold, silver, and even real diamonds on flower tiles, positioning it as both collectable and heirloom. To mark the launch, the brand is also hosting Mumbai’s first luxury Mahjong tournament, an invite-only event blending game play with curated tea ceremonies, jewellery-inspired tables, and prizes themed around feminine strength.

This repositioning reflects how Mahjong has shifted in urban India: from drawing-room pastime to cultural currency, one that now sits comfortably between strategy, social connection, and even luxury identity.

Cognitive power

What Indian players are experiencing anecdotally, research is confirming. Chinese studies show that older adults who play Mahjong regularly score higher on memory and attention tests. In one study of people over 80, frequent players had sharper reaction times and coordination than non-players. Another trial found that just three sessions a week for twelve weeks improved executive function in seniors with mild cognitive impairment.

Beyond brain training, Mahjong is linked to mental health. A large Chinese cohort study found regular Mahjong or card games reduced the risk of depression and even lowered all-cause mortality among the elderly. “It entertains and exercises the brain simultaneously,” researchers note, explaining its appeal not just among retirees but across generations.

Younger wave

In India, that generational spread is clear. Ananya Taneja, a Mahjong enthusiast, shares: “Everyone brings so much enthusiasm to the table. This game is more than just making your hand … one miss and you might miss your chance to call Mahjong! And with time, I hope to be playing as fast as the ladies from the scene in Crazy Rich Asians.”

Ishira Kumar, co-founder of The Mahjong Network, describes how it all began with FOMO and a WhatsApp group. “The tiles clicked. The laughter rolled. The table crackled with an energy that group chats just can’t replicate.” What began as a single game with strangers has grown into a network of over 1,500 players across multiple cities and continents.

“There’s something magical about Mahjong that people often misunderstand. It’s not just aunties playing post-Diwali lunch or a bunch of tiles being pushed around. It’s wildly strategic, beautifully tactile, and quietly competitive. You’re watching every move, plotting your hand, reading your opponents and somehow still managing to snack and banter along the way. But what makes it even more special? You’re fully present. You can’t scroll Instagram while playing. You blink and you’ve missed your win. It’s screen-free, social, and deeply satisfying,” Kumar says.

“And that’s what keeps me coming back. The Mahjong table has become a new kind of social ritual. It’s not just a game, it’s an intention.”

That enforced presence is increasingly rare in a distracted digital age. Across metros, young professionals are gathering for Mahjong evenings, where the promise is less about competition and more about conversation.

Mahjong meets lifestyle

Part of the appeal lies in how the game is being reimagined. At a Let’s Mahjong evening, you’re as likely to find stirrers, cheese platters, and brownies on the table as prize-winning tile sets. Patel and her co-founder Kanika, co-founder of Let’s Mahjong, realised players wanted more than just play: “We began hosting events at bars, restaurants, and cafés, where players could meet others outside their usual circles. People come, enjoy food, coffee, or a glass of wine, mingle, and play.”

Events now carry the energy of game nights mixed with lifestyle flair. In Delhi and Gurugram, Mahjong lunches are being hosted in private clubs, while in Bengaluru, it’s finding space in co-working communities. Social media amplifies the vibe: wine glasses clinking, friends posing with colourful tiles, #MahjongNight trending.

At the same time, organisers are tackling practical hurdles. Traditional sets can cost upwards of ₹15,000, making it intimidating for newcomers. Let’s Mahjong now hosts beginner workshops where people can learn the basics without investing in an expensive set.

Globally, too, the Mahjong market is booming. Automatic tables that shuffle tiles, once rare in India, are now symbols of luxury play. The industry is projected to touch US$2.5 billion by 2032, with the Mahjong games market expected to grow from $1.9 billion in 2025 to $3 billion by 2035. In the U.S., Eventbrite reported Mahjong events rising by 179% in just one year.

Lessons for life

For veterans, Mahjong goes beyond entertainment. Sangeeta Kewalramani, Founder of House of Mahjong, reflects: “Mahjong teaches you things that extend far beyond the table … It’s about knowing when to hold on, and when to let go … In many ways, it’s a mirror to life.”

Over her 15 years of playing and five years of teaching, she has introduced the game to more than 500 students across India. “I’ve even taught grandparents and grandkids together,” she adds, noting how the ritual of weekly games now spans ages and backgrounds.

“I really believe that when you teach, you learn twice.”

Competitive edge

The Indian Mahjong scene is also becoming competitive. In recent months, informal tournaments have popped up in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru, with winners taking home prizes from tile sets to vouchers. Globally, the World Mahjong Championship, held every two years, has seen participation from over 20 countries. While India has yet to formalise its own Mahjong federation, enthusiasts say the momentum is building.

Click into the future

Whether fad or fixture, Mahjong’s revival across Indian metros and global hubs feels significant. In a world of screen fatigue and shrinking social circles, the game offers both stimulation and connection. It is a teaching strategy for the young, keeping elders sharp, and, as every tile click reminds, making space for laughter.

As Bhasin sums it up, “People are drawn to Mahjong because it’s more than a game, it’s strategy, conversation, and connection all rolled into one. In a world where we are glued to our screens, Mahjong brings people back to the table, face to face.”

Perhaps that is why Mahjong today feels less like a throwback and more like a movement, one that could outlast the trend cycle, tile by tile, city by city.