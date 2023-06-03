Maharashtrian dhol tasha takes centrestage in a concert featuring a jugalbandi with multi-lingual street rap and Carnatic classical vocal percussion Konnakol

Rahul RAJ

A rare concert at Royal Opera House this weekend will showcase a beloved musical tradition of Maharashtra with a contemporary twist. Ta Dhom Project feat. the dhols of Maharashtra puts the spotlight on dhol tasha, which is rooted in our state’s cultural and martial history. This not-to-be-missed show features a jugalbandi between three rappers originating from Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra juxtaposing multi-lingual street rap with Carnatic classical vocal percussion Konnakol and a mridangam along with the infectious beating energy of dhol tasha.

“This concert has been a long cherished dream of collaborating with musicians who play the dhol and tasha. My first showcase of this sound was at an event for Creators Day at Meta (the company that runs Facebook and Instagram), followed by the Apple Store’s launch in Mumbai. But this is the first time we are doing a full concert with this collab. Royal Opera House and Avid Learning mooted the idea of making it happen and I am grateful to them for that,” says percussion maestro Viveick Rajagopalan who is headlining this auditory spectacle on the evening of June 10.

Rajagopalan will be on mridangam and Abelton with rappers MC Dehaati a.k.a Akash Pandey rapping in Awadhi Bhojpuri, MC Artslord a.k.a Kalaivanan Kannan delivering Tamil verses and MC Khoj a.k.a Ganesh Sonkamble rapping in Marathi and Hindi. Bassist Sayar Mitra, keyboard player Joshua Fernandes and sound engineer Sigmund Quadros will accompany the ensemble.

Dhol tasha has become an inseparable part of festivals and celebrations — particularly the annual Ganesh Chaturthi festival — weddings and public gatherings. The ensemble consists of two primary instruments, namely the dhol and the tasha, along with other accompanying instruments like the jhanjh. The drummers synchronise their beats, creating a pulsating and thunderous sound that reverberates through the streets. Dhol tasha has gained immense popularity beyond the state and has become a symbol of Maharashtrian pride. The rhythmic patterns and energetic performances have even found their way into Bollywood movies and film soundtracks.

“The origins of dhol tasha can be traced back to the ancient martial music traditions of Maharashtra. It draws influences from the war drums used by Maratha warriors in battles and processions. Over time, this musical form evolved into a cultural phenomenon, becoming an essential part of Maharashtra’s rich heritage,” says percussionist Pranav Dixit who will be performing alongside Swarangi Savdekar and Yamini Khamkar on dhols with Guarang Dalvi on tasha.

Adds Dixit, “The tradition has not only preserved ancient musical techniques but also fostered a sense of community and camaraderie among its practitioners. It requires disciplined training and coordination among the drummers, promoting teamwork and unity.” This is the third edition of fusion music concerts at the Royal Opera House where Avid Learning presents the sounds of percussion with a contemporary twist. This time, it’s a blend of percussion from Maharashtra and Carnatic percussion with rap via the Ta Dhom project. MC Khoj has been with Ta Dhom for five years now, performing and teaching kids at non-profit organisations like Akshara Foundation and Dhai Akshar. “I found my passion for rapping after dabbling in b-boying, graffiti and other creative pursuits. It’s what I do best, rapping in Hindi and my mother tongue Marathi. I learned about Konnakol and taal after I was introduced to Viveick sir through my friends; it was life-changing.”

Meanwhile, MC Dehaati is excited about performing with Dhol Tasha musicians for the first time. For him, rapping was about reconnecting with his roots back in Amethi, since he’s born and brought up in Mumbai city. “I used to speak colloquial Hindi like everyone else around me in the city, but only when I started writing verses in my native language did I realise how rich the Awadhi Bhojpuri tradition is. I would visit my village in UP often, and would take notes from my mother. I would write songs about social causes but joining Ta Dhom has made me a better performer. This will be our 20th live gig,” says MC Dehaati.

By fusing traditional South Indian percussion with contemporary rap music, Rajagopalan has catalyzed a creative renaissance, empowering Indian rappers and challenging preconceived notions of what Indian music can be. One of the most remarkable aspects of the Ta Dhom project is its impact on the lives of Indian rappers. Traditionally marginalised within the music industry, many talented rap artists faced limited opportunities for growth and recognition.

However, Rajagopalan’s vision has provided them with a platform to showcase their artistry and be heard. Says Rajagopalan, “Rhythm And Poetry is what RAP is. It does not say whether the rhythm is Indian or Western, nor is poetry restricted to one language. The blend of rhythm using mridangam and Konnakol and vernacular rap was seamless. The only difference is that as a mridangam player, I don’t bring the Carnatic style of playing to this genre and nor is the rap in regular time signatures. In that sense, Ta Dhom Project has managed to create its own sub genre over the years. Now with dhol and tasha we intend to present yet another extension of this idea.”