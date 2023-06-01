Grammy-Winning Flamenco Legends Gipsy Kings to Perform in India; check dates and tickets

Grammy-winning flamenco legends Gipsy Kings are touring India | FPJ

The fiery and emotive art that is flamenco can transport you to the depths of passion and longing, even if you don't understand a word of Spanish. It's a musical genre that originates from the Andalusian region in southern Spain, but its influence and allure have spread far and wide.

Flamenco is deeply rooted in the gypsy culture of Spain and has diverse influences, including Arabic, Jewish, and European music. The best way to experience flamenco, is to catch a live performance, of course. And who better to introduce you than Gipsy Kings, the most recognisable flamenco group on the world stage?

Fresh off their US-Canada comeback tour, the two-time Grammy-winning Gipsy Kings are in India for a series of shows in various cities including Pune (Liberty Square, Phoenix Marketcity on May 31), Bengaluru (Byg Brewski Brewing Company on June 4) and Mumbai (Dublin Square, Phoenix Marketcity Kurla on June 2).

“We want to give joy to the audience and share our music, our vibrations throughout India,” lead vocalist Nicolas Reyes told FPJ, adding that one Indian musician they love and want to collaborate with is Raghu Dixit. Nicolas one of the two surviving members from the original line-up three decades ago. The other is virtuoso guitarist Tonino Baliardo. These two charismatic performers, who have been part of the band from the beginning, are supported by a talented ensemble of musicians.

Originating from the south of France, the Gipsy Kings emerged in the late 1970s, when a group of talented musicians from two renowned flamenco families, the Reyes and the Baliardos, joined forces. They brought together the traditional sounds of their gypsy heritage and blended it with pop, rock, and Latin influences, creating a unique and irresistible sound that would soon sweep the globe.

Their self-titled third album, 'Gipsy Kings' propelled the band to international stardom. With hits like 'Bamboleo,' 'Djobi Djoba,' and 'Volare,' their music transcended language barriers and became a universal language of joy and celebration. With each song, they transported listeners to the vibrant streets of Andalusia. “The musical influences and inclinations are intrinsic and encoded in our DNA,” says Tonino.

Watch the live version of Volare:

Gipsy Kings' 1993 album 'Love and Liberté' won a Latin Grammy Award for Best Pop Album of the Year and was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best World Music Album. They went on to win the Grammy for Best World Music Album years later in 2013 for the album 'Savor Flamenco'. Their songs have gone on to feature in popular film soundtracks. You've probably heard their Spanish rendition of 'You've Got a Friend in Me' in Pixar's 'Toy Story 3' (2010) in a flamenco style. Their hit 'Bamboleo' plays during the grocery store scene in Sing (2016).

'Bambeleo':

Throughout the 1990s, the Gipsy Kings continued to release successful albums, such as 'Mosaïque' and 'Este Mundo.' Over the years, the lineup has evolved, as some members have pursued individual projects or retired from the band. However, the core essence and spirit of the group remains intact. The Reyes and Baliardo families, who have been the driving force behind the band since its inception, continue to carry the torch and honor their gypsy heritage.

At the concert, the flamenco group will be playing new material off their comeback album 'Renaissance'. It's their first release in eight years, and is being heralded as “an album packed with gypsy passion and tradition drawn from authentic gypsy life.”

The Gipsy Kings' popularity endures to this day, as their music continues to captivate new generations. In Mumbai, Christian weddings and parties aren't complete without their popular numbers 'Volare' and 'Bamboleo'. The band's ability to blend traditional flamenco with modern influences has ensured their relevance in an ever-changing musical landscape. Says Nicolas, “We are all passionate about singing and it comes from the bottom of our hearts. Even after so many years of touring, the passion among all of us, be it the older members of the band, still remains the same.”