Lush Gardens In Bombay, Delhi, And Bangalore: A Guide to Easy-to-Grow Plants and Herbs

Vinca |

Welcome back, gardening enthusiasts! Today, our focus is on plant selection based on your garden’s unique environment. Join us as we explore the secrets behind harmonizing plants with your garden’s ecosystem, aiming to reveal species that add splendour and vitality, suited for diverse regions across India’s varied climates and terrains.

Today we will talk about some not so hard to grow plants for Bombay, Delhi and Bangalore.

Mumbai

Mumbai’s humid environment fosters a diverse range of plants, ideal for both outdoor and indoor gardening. Embrace the lush blooms of Bougainvillea and fragrant Jasmines (Jasminum) in outdoor spaces and west or south facing windows and balconies. Adding to this, consider the versatility of vibrant Hibiscus, the Champa plant or a variety of Palms for tropical aesthetics. Include the vibrant shades of Ixora or the low-maintenance Croton to further enhance the garden’s charm.

Indoors, alongside Money Plants and Areca Palms, consider the evergreen Peace Lily (Spathiphyllum) or the elegant Dracaena, thriving in moderate light and enhancing indoor spaces with their air-purifying abilities. Additionally, the charming Pothos (Epipremnum aureum) or the low-maintenance Spider Plant (Chlorophytum comosum) can add a touch of greenery to various indoor settings, adapting well to Mumbai’s indoor conditions. These diverse plant species complement Mumbai’s climate and add a refreshing ambiance to both indoor and outdoor spaces.

Peace Lilies |

Bangalore

Bangalore’s moderate climate provides a haven for a rich array of plants ideal for outdoor and indoor gardening. Outdoor gardens thrive with the vibrancy of Marigolds and the aromatic Curry Leaf Plants (Murraya koenigii). Enhance the garden’s allure with the tropical charm of Bougainvillea or the vibrant hues of Vinca. Introduce a touch of elegance indoors with the lush foliage of Boston Ferns and the air-purifying Spider Plants, enriching shaded corners with greenery. Additionally, consider the robustness of the Snake Plant or the unique patterns of the Calathea species, like Calathea orbifolia, thriving in well-lit indoor spaces. These diverse plant species complement Bangalore’s climate, providing a delightful mix for both indoor and outdoor gardening enthusiasts.

Rosemary |

Delhi

Delhi’s heat, outdoor gardens thrive with a diverse palette of plants. Leverage the sun-drenched spots by cultivating Sunflowers, complemented by the vibrant blooms of Portulaca, hardy Hibiscuses, and colourful Vinca, thereby enhancing the allure of your garden space. Indoors, alongside Snake Plants or Peace Lilies, you might enjoy the elegant foliage of the Rubber Plant known for its air-purifying abilities. The striking patterns of the Monstera adensoni or the compact and resilient Ponytail Palm (Beaucarnea recurvata) can also thrive in well-lit indoor spaces.

Hibiscus |

Herbs for all the three cities

Robust herbs like Mint, Coriander, and Basil thrive in partial shade, requiring well-drained soil to flourish amidst Mumbai’s conditions. Bask in the aromatic glory of Holy Basil (Tulsi) and Fenugreek, flourishing under ample sunlight and fertile soil prevalent in Mumbai. Indulge in the lush foliage and aromatic essence of Curry Leaf Plants, which thrive in warmth and sunlight. Hardy herbs like Thyme and Rosemary, when cultivated in well-drained soil and ample sunlight. These versatile herbs curate a diverse herb garden, tailored for culinary delights, enriching households with a plethora of flavours.



(In the articles to come we will speak about each in detail. Write back to me on sujal@indoorgreens.in with specific queries you may have)