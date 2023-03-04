Kruti Parekh participates in 9th season of Penn & Teller: Fool Us

Magician by choice and engineer by education, Kruti Parekh, magician, illusionist, mentalist, recently appeared in the most prestigious magic show of the world — Penn & Teller: Fool Us. She is the only Indian with an original act to have appeared in the show in

their run of nine seasons. “Only 20-30 are selected from the lakhs of applications received,” Kruti informs.

At a young age of five, when Kruti had gone with her parents for a holiday, she was smitten by magic. A magician was performing for children near the hotel that they were staying. So enamoured was Kruti that when she discovered that the old fellow had found shelter just a few steps away from her room, she pestered her father to persuade him to teach her a few tricks. Just to get Kruti off his hair, her father gave the man a few rupees and told him to teach Kruti. End of the day, the young kid was all smiles as she could perform a few tricks to entertain the group of family and friends on holiday. This was just the beginning.

Few months down the line, Kruti performed in a kid’s show on television. Renowned magician, William Zambago, called Kruti’s father and called them to meet him. “Your daughter has all the makings of a magician… I can see the spark,” he said. He offered to groom Kruti in becoming a full-fledged magician. His only condition was that Kruti’s promise to continue practising the art and take it to a different level — something that the 38-year-old lives and breathes.

“I didn’t choose magic. Magic chose me,” Kruti confesses. “It was my calling I guess…”

Despite knowing that magic and its peripheral art was her calling, Kruti pursued her studies to become an IT engineer. Was it because of her parents? “Not at all. My parents were supportive of my magical attraction since day one. It was my idea to have an alternative ready. And I am glad of my choice. My engineering helps me today in my magic and illusions,” says Kruti.

Kruti, today has gone beyond just magic. She is a mentalist, an illusionist, a counsellor, a motivator… “As a performer I work on different levels,” Kruti explains. “I do my shows, I work with corporates to promote their brands… etc.”

Kruti also uses her magical skills to curate special shows for weddings, brand promotions etc. Recently she created a show on the water as a part of the pre-wedding celebrations of a couple. “It was the first time ever someone did that,” Kruti shares. “It was a challenge. I had to create a magical universe representing the love story of the couple on the lake and involve the bride and bridegroom in the act. My aptitude as an engineer came handy to solve the technical problems that came up while setting up the show. Training the couple was another challenge because that meant sharing a few magical secrets with them and making them my confidante.”

However, as a motivator, Kruti is something else. She combines her skills as mentalist, her knowledge of psychology and ancient scriptures to create a presentation that helps her in her motivational talks.

What is the difference between a mentalist and a magician? Kruti pulls out a pack of cards and asks me to pick one and put it back into the pack. She shuffles it and then picks out the same card after a few breaks. “This is magic!” she says. “As a mentalist, I influence you to pick the card or name I want you to pick. There’s an element of psychology involved.”

Was the act at Las Vegas in the Penn & Teller show a magic act or mentalist act? “Bit of both,” she says. “It was a time travel act. There was a board of X and O. A person travels five minutes into the future and using her subconscious mind places the Xs and Os on the board. Later, in the present, Penn & Teller play the game and the result is exactly what the person who travelled in the future had placed!”

Kruti’s innate ability to take on challenges and succeeding is amazing. There was a time when she had promised a noted performing arts theatre that she will do a play for children. She was to do the illusion part and someone else the script. Just seven days before the play the scriptwriter backed out. Kruti spent day and night working out the script, her performance, the technical details of the act etc. But kept her date with the theatre and gave a bumper show.

Does this ability to take on seemingly impossible tasks enable her to help her clients that she counsels as well? “Yes. Because I can help them figure out the root cause of the problem and solve it on their own,” Kruti responds. “To know someone, it is important to understand the thought process. The questions I ask give me an insight into the other person’s mind,” Kruti elucidates. “This enables me to help her/him to empower themselves.”

Kruti admits that in the process sometimes she fails. “In a magic trick, there’s hundred percent success. But in a mentalist show, there can be failures. Because there are other humans involved. There are times when the person I am talking to and trying to influence blocks me and refuses to cooperate. I just can’t enter his mind. But it’s okay. Failure is a part of the game. I am not deterred by it.”

For someone whose life started as a magic, it is not a coincidence, it’s beyond magic — Kruti is one of the first test tube babies of India.