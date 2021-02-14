Keeping up with changing times, millennials opt for pre-marriage counselling

Parental opinion

For Shyam and Sanjivni Dixit, it was an eyebrow raising moment when their son broke the idea of pre-marital therapy to them. Belonging to an era where parents took the call on the future of their kids, the parents of the groom found it difficult to swallow this new-found reality.

“Like they say every new cuisine begins with a pinch of salt and that is exactly how we reacted when our son opened up about going for pre-marital counselling. To be honest, we were not in the favour of this idea but then times are changing and so are mindsets. Back in our times we never dared question our parents' decisions even if that meant meeting your future partner. But with changing times we need to accept what is coming our way as parents and we are glad we decided to give it a shot,” feels Sanjivni.

The Dixits not just went for a couple therapy, but positively got involved in the session to understand priorities at both ends. The opening up helped them not just understand their son better, but also what the pros and cons were.

Sharing his experience Shyam said,“We were quite amazed at how things were unravelling because many times we are oblivious to our hidden behavioural clauses and how they might affect our kids. As a parent, I would insist that not just couples but also both set of parents indulge in this therapy for a better understanding of marriage.”

Taking in the overall scenario, pre-marital counselling is still in its 50-50 phase considering its reach. The social media reach of this concept is limited making it difficult for people to understand and accept this therapy. The curiosity around the subject and the intention to have a successful marriage is the magnetic element which is attracting new-age couples into opting for it. Thanks to the world wide web, pre-marital therapy will soon find its wings spreading over every nook and corner of the world.