Valentine's Day 2021: Quirky gifts that won't burn a hole in your pocket

The ultimate day of love is about to arrive and love birds across the country can't keep calm. It is almost a traditional love custom to surprise your partner with a lovely gift on Valentine's day. However, with so many romantic day just gone by, it is hard not to go overbudget.
Moreover, it is important to convey your love through a sweet gesture which doesn't have to be overly expensive. What's even better is that there are a number of gifting options available online at a reasonable price which are good enough to put a smile on your partner's face.
Here are some of the best Valentine's Day gifts which will not burn a hole in your pocket-
Personalized Adventure Ride Caricature with Wooden Stand-
What's a better gift than a sweet caricature of you and your partner which can act as a wonderful table décor. This will surely make your loved one happy.
Price- Rs 645
Where- igp.com
Handmade Exfoliating Soaps
A useful gift which conveys the right set of emotions is always appreciated by a partner. Premium handmade exfoliating soap set packed a serenely beautiful set is the gift that fits superbly in that category.
Price- 599
Where- igp.com
Personalized Valentine Keyring
It's sweet and it's useful. Keychains are a lovely way to that I am with you even when you are away from me.
Price- Rs 299
Where- fernsnpetals
Perfumes
Perfume is a wonderful gift. It conveys that you care for your partner. Although perfumes can cost a hefty amount, you find some amazing ones at very reasonable price as well.
Price- Rs 375 onwards
Where- Nykaa
Plant Sets
Plant Sets are a wonderful addition to the house. Moreover, there are several combos available with will give your living room a totally new look. If your loved one is impressed by greenery and plants, this is the best possible gift for Valentine's day.
Price- Rs 799 Onwards
Where- fernsnpetals