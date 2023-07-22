Keep monsoon maladies away with these three recipes

Much as we may wait and long for the heavenly downpour after the soaring summer mercury, remember monsoon is a treacherous season. Negligence to adhere to a proper diet can be a red flag for the well-being. Temperature fluctuations can make our system vulnerable to attacks by viruses and bacteria.

One definite way is to consume food containing immunity-boosting ingredients. Fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables, herbs help us retain good health. Avoid green, leafy vegetables (spinach, lettuce, cabbage, cauliflower), musk/water melons and seafood, besides indulging in street food. Intake of gourds (lauki, bitter, bottle, ivy, turai), lentils, pulses, ginger, garlic are beneficial. Gluten-free black beans, chicken, sweet corn are high in proteins. Go for orange coloured beta-carotene veggies like carrots and yellow pumpkin to protect the body from free radicals.

Herbs and mild spices have anti-inflammatory properties and protect from chronic diseases. Include plenty of fluids in your diet to eliminate waste products like urea.

Chocolate Lava Kulfi

A healthy treat as bitter chocolate is rich in antioxidants – good for heart and prevents cancer.

Ingredients: 270 gm Bitter chocolate, 270 gm Unsalted butter, 145 gm Flour, 260 gm Caster Sugar, 10 Egg, 6 Malai kulfi popsicle

Mitali Vyas

Method: Crack the eggs and keep it in room temp for an hour. Beat eggs with an egg beater on medium speed until frothy consistency. They should appear to double in volume. With the egg beater running, slowly add sugar. Melt the chocolate in microwave. Combine chocolate and butter in a bowl, until mixed properly and smooth. Pour the melted chocolate into this egg mixture. Fold with a spatula until well combined. Add flour and gently fold until no clumps of dry flour are visible. Grease six 6-ounce Ramekins. Then, lightly dust with cocoa powder or flour. Pour chocolate lava batter into Ramekins and bake for 10-12 minutes. Serve hot with malai kulfi popsicle.

(Recipe by Chef Ajay Thakur, Corporate Chef at Hitchki Resto Bar)

Jain Black Bean Rice

Black bean and corn are high in proteins, bell pepper contains Vitamin C and carrot is a good source of beta carotene.

Ingredients: 2 tbsp Oil, 2 cups cooked Rice, 2 tbsp Black Bean sauce, 2 Green Bell pepper cubed, 2 Carrot cubed, A handful of Sweet Corn

Method: Heat up some oil in a pan. Boil carrot cubes and corn just right. Add rice and vegetables to the pan, and sauté them. Pour in black bean sauce. Mix well. Serve hot

(Recipe by Chef Rahul Newar, Head Chef White Light Food)

Saoji Chicken with Yoghurt Chilli Feta Mousse

Chicken is packed with proteins. Combined with zucchini (rich in Vitamin B6 – regulates blood glucose), feta cheese (calcium and phosphorous) and herbs, it makes for a hearty monsoon dish with roti or rice.

Ingredients: 200 gm Chicken Leg (On the Bone), 10 French beans, 2 to 4 Pickled onion, ½ cup Hung curd, 1 Green zucchini, 70 gm Yoghurt Mousse (Recipe Below), 40 gm Chilli Yoghurt Dip (Recipe Below), 2 tbsp Refined Oil, 1 tbsp Butter, 1 tsp Herb Oil, Salt as per tast, ½ tsp Black Pepper, Fresh Coriander chopped, Saoji Masala as per taste

Feta Mousse: ½ cup Feta cheese l ¼ cup Yoghurt, 3 pods Garlic, 2 tbsp Olive oil, Salt to taste, Mix all the ingredients and it is ready

Chilli Yoghurt Dip: ½ cup Yoghurt, 2 tbsp Cooking Cream, ½ tsp Lemon Juice, ½ tsp Degi Mirch,1 tsp Chilli oil, Mix all the ingredients and it is ready.

Method: Marinate leg of chicken with ginger garlic paste, turmeric, lemon juice, saoji masala, salt and yoghurt for 30 mins. Slice zucchini and marinate with salt, pepper and make roll of zucchini filled with feta mousse. Blanch beans and saute it in butter, keep it aside. Cook chicken leg in Oven (180 degrees) till it is tender and juicy.

For Plating: Smear the yoghurt chilli dip at the bottom of the plate. Place the marinated beans and plate the cooked saoji chicken on top. Plate the feta zucchini rolls around the chicken. Garnish with coriander sprig and pickled onions. Serve hot.

(Recipe by Gaurav Konwar, Jr Sous Chef at Independence Brewing Co)

