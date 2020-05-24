Keep coronavirus at bay with help of humble herbs

“Ajwain leaves like its seeds have both culinary and health benefits. They have proven to be useful in curing stomach aches and other intestinal problems. The juice of ajwain leaves when combined with honey can help in curing common cold and cough. This helps to increase the resistance power against such infections,” says Amreen Shaikh, Head dietician and nutritionist, Wockhardt Hospital. Basil is known as a miraculous Ayurvedic immunity booster. Bhandari throws more light on it, “It has purifying properties that help in fighting respiratory diseases, fever and any kind of infections by building one’s natural immunity.”

Betel leaf or paan reduces blood sugar thereby treats diabetes, heals wounds, cures headache and prevents carcinogens that lead to cancer. It aids in treating issues related to cough and cold and is an excellent cure for those suffering from chest, lung congestion and asthma as betel leaves have antiseptic properties, adds Shaikh. Curry leaves are part of ancient traditional medicines to cure calcium deficiency and other disorders. Curry leaves are widely used in the southern region of India for cooking purposes because of its flavour. “Filled with antioxidants and anti-diabetic properties, they are known to lower cholesterol levels and fight leukaemia,” highlights Bhandari.

Neem is as ancient as our land and has been used by our ancestors for the many properties it possesses – antibacterial, antiviral, antiparasitic, anti-inflammatory, anticarcinogenic, antioxidant, immune upregulation, and anti-snake venom activities. Apart from keeping infections at bay, it also purifies the blood and rids it of all its toxins.

Fresh vs dry herbs

Heat can kill the vitamins present in these delicate herbs. Herbs should be added after the cooking is done – immediately after the flame is turned off. This allows maximum infusion of the nutrition into the preparation. Chutneys made out of coriander and curry leaves make it easier to feed children who are averse to having leafy garnishes.There is a widespread notion that fresh herbs are superior to dried herbs, but that is not always true. “Dry herbs are more in concentrated form of nutrients hence contains more antioxidants as compared to fresh ones. The drying process can significantly reduce the levels of vitamins, especially in the case of vitamin C (water soluble vitamins),” explains Shaikh.

According to Bhandari, “Dried herbs often perform just as well as fresh and have the benefit of lasting longer. However, some herbs like dill, coriander, mint and basil lose or change flavour when dried. All of these herbs have their own charm and health-promoting properties in the way they are eaten. One of the most important health benefits of consuming herbs is that they are antioxidant-rich.” Fortunately, excessive heat does not affect the amount of antioxidants. Therefore, both dried and fresh herbs are great sources of antioxidants.