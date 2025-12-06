'Kabir’s Message Of Unity And Introspection Feels More Necessary Than Ever' — Sanjoy K Roy On The Mahindra Kabira Festival

Sanjoy K Roy has been a promoter of the arts and crafts for decades now. As the Managing Director of Teamwork Arts, he has produced over thirty highly acclaimed performing arts, visual arts and literary festivals across forty cities in countries such as Australia, Canada, Egypt, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, UK and USA, including the world’s largest literary gathering: the annual Jaipur Literature Festival. For the past eight editions, he has also been producing the Mahindra Kabira Festival, instituted by the Mahindra Group on the ghats of Varanasi, an evocative celebration of the enduring legacy of the 15th-century mystic Kabir. The ninth edition of the festival, which is from December 19 to 21, returns to the holy city for a series of music performances, heritage walks and more. Roy, who has recently released his autobiography ‘There’s a Ghost in my Room’, talks about the relevance of Kabira in today’s times and shares highlights from the festival. Excerpts from a conversation:

The 9th edition of the Mahindra Kabira Festival is around the corner. Every year you curate a very eclectic lineup of artists. What can the audience expect this time around?

Every year, we set out to surprise ourselves as much as our audiences. This edition blends classical, folk, Sufi, and contemporary music, with performances ranging from the soulful renditions of Rahul Deshpande to the innovative sounds of the Aditya Prakash Ensemble from New York. The festival is about ‘Kabir in every sense’, experiencing Varanasi and its historic ghats, the Ganga, heritage walks, and the sacred Ganga Arati. It’s a journey truly of the senses and the spirit.

From the first edition to now, how has the festival evolved?

When we began nine years ago, the idea was to bring to life the visionary mystic, Kabir’s philosophy - through music and the arts. Even today, the core value of the festival remains the same. With each edition, it evolved - it is now perceived as one of India’s most immersive cultural experiences, sought after and anticipated by attendees from across the country and the globe. We have retained its essence even as it has grown in scale and size.

What inspired you to start this festival? Why Kabir?



Kabir’s words are timeless - simple, profound, and deeply humane. In today’s world, cluttered with noise and opinion, his message of unity, introspection, and kindness feel more necessary than ever. The festival is our way of creating a space where these values can resonate through music, dialogue, and shared experience.

In your opinion, is Kabir still relevant today?

Absolutely. If anything, Kabir is even more relevant today given the syncretic traditions that we celebrate in India. His teachings on empathy, questioning dogma, and seeking truth speak directly to the challenges of our times. Music allows those teachings to travel across boundaries of language, religion, and geography - in a way that feels immediate and alive.

How important is corporate patronage, such as from Mahindra, in promoting art in India?

Art thrives when it is nurtured. Mahindra & Mahindra’s support allows us to dream bigger without compromising the festival’s soul. Their partnership goes beyond financial backing - it’s a statement that culture, creativity, and dialogue are vital to the life of a society.

You’ve said, ‘How does one get a sense of India? Through its arts and culture.’ Can you elaborate?

India isn’t just a place; it’s a rhythm, a texture, a collection of stories told in millions of ways. Experiencing its music, festivals, rituals, and streets gives you an intimacy with the country that nothing else can. The Mahindra Kabira Festival offers a glimpse of that - a living, layered India that inspires and surprises at every turn.

You’ve recently released your autobiography ‘There’s a Ghost in My Room’. What prompted you to write it, and what are some highlights?

‘There’s a Ghost in My Room’ is a reflection on life’s unseen layers - the magical, the mysterious, the moments that spark creativity. It recounts memories of curating festivals, working with extraordinary artists, and exploring how the intangible aspects of life influence the tangible work we do. The book is part memoir, part meditation on how art and life intertwine.