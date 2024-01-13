Jubin Nautiyal Talks About His Trending Bhajan 'Mere Ghar Ram Aaye Hain'

Jubin Nautiyal may sport a cool hairstyle and croon trendy numbers like Manike and Raataan Lambiyan, but he is also a committed bhajan singer. The popularity of his devotional songs like Meri Maa Ke Barabar Koi Nahin and Mere Baba have led to his landing a prize assignment in his latest bhajan Mere Ghar Ram Aaye Hain which made waves when it was applauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media. The talented vocalist voices his reactions to the PM’s praise and the many new changes rocking his world.

Excerpts from the interview:

You occupy quite an unusual position in the singing world — you have been successful with romantic songs like Raataan Lambiyan from Shershah as well as bhajans like Mere Ghar Ram Aaye Hain.

I was singing bhajans when other singers were not open to the genre, and I’m still singing them today. I’ve been fortunate to sing the biggest Bollywood hits as well as devotional songs at the same time. I think most of my popular songs like Raataan Lambiyan, Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage, Tum Hi Aana and my independent hits like Humnava Mere, Tum Aaye Ho Toh and now the Ram bhajan have opened new doors for me. While these achievements have brought changes to my career, I approach each new opportunity with gratitude. As a singer, it has been quite an interesting journey for me as I don’t judge the song by its genre popularity. It’s enriching to try different genres and treat each song as new.

Read Also How The Year 2023 Fared For Bollywood Actresses

Why do you think this bhajan has struck a chord and become so popular?

This bhajan has a timeless message and soul-stirring melody. Our PM is doing incredible work for Ram Mandir and I was fortunate to sing this Bhajan welcoming Lord Ram.

yash_ingole

You made headlines recently when Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised you and the Mere Ghar Ram Aaye Hain bhajan on social media. How has this new development changed your life or has it not sunk in yet?

It is a tremendous honour. This was the second time Modiji tweeted about my work. The first time was during the lockdown when we were doing rooftop digital home concerts to raise social awareness. PM Modi has been a constant source of motivation for the youth and it is amazing how today’s youth is connected to the welfare of the nation. We are all in sync with the vision of our country’s PM. And it is great to see how the PM connects with us common men from different professions like music, arts, entrepreneurs etc. It just shows how connected our PM is to everyone.

Is it true this bhajan will be played every day at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir?

I’m not aware of this.

Read Also Joy Bimal Roy Puts His Humourous Encounters In His Debut Novel Ramblings Of A Bandra Boy

Are you expecting an invite for the consecration ceremony at the Mandir?

It would be an honour to be part of such a significant occasion.

Tell us how you got involved in the Mere Ghar Ram Aaye Hain project.

I have sung a few bhajans in the past as well so it was a very natural progression to this one. The Mere Ghar Ram Aaye Hain project came to me from the music production company T-Series. The spiritual theme of the bhajan struck a chord with me, and I felt a profound connection upon hearing the song. I’m glad I could be part of this project.

What was the primary emotion you felt while singing this bhajan?

Devotion.

Have you read or watched Ramayan on television?

I delved into the Ramayan at a young age, when I was around 12 or 13 years old. We all grew up watching the epic, and yes I’ve read it too at a later time.

One thing that has stayed with you from the Ramayan?

I think one lesson from the Ramayan that lingers with me is that we are all one. It serves as a timeless source of wisdom and has influenced my perspective on life.

Which would you say is your favourite character from the epic?

If I had to choose, it would be Hanuman. His unwavering devotion, unparalleled strength, and humility have always resonated with me on a deep level.

Who introduced you to bhajans?

Bhajans have been a part of my upbringing; the credit goes to my parents for introducing me to devotional music. I hail from Uttarakhand known as ‘Dev Bhumi’ because wherever you go, you will find temples. That is the state’s beauty.

You sing all genres of songs. But how do you fine-tune your technique or style while singing a bhajan?

I feel singing any bhajan requires some form of devotion. I think when one feels a deeper connection with the spiritual essence of the music, singing bhajans becomes a source of joy.