It’s all about the money, honey: More hits than misses, hardly any new ‘discoveries’ worth mentioning

Space 118 and Sakshi Gallery celebrated 10 years of togetherness, founded by Saloni Doshi who said, “Making Space is for artists to reinterpret their studios in their own ways, where its usage is personal and intimate.”

There was ‘Colours of Life’, an exhibition organised by the CPAA, the proceeds of the sale would go for the treatment of cancer patients. After 50 years of dedication to this cause the CPAA must be doing something right, specially judging from the jam-packed art frat at the opening! Way to go, CPAA.

Unfortunately Asif Shaikh’s exhibition at the quaint Pradarshak Gallery in the suburbs was nothing to write home about when you compare with the current trend in the market. The gallery has held better exhibitions and here young artists could grab a foothold, but they have to up the scale.

The Saffronart Jewellery auction was bedazzling. ‘Vintage Embellishments’ really lived up to its hype. Craftsmanship of every piece was minutely detailed, pristine quality, even in the smaller pieces. Jamaat Art Gallery hosted ‘Divinity and Nature’ an exhibition of layered photographs by Gita Kumar. Maybe use of software enhanced the images!