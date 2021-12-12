Intimate wedding on mind? These expert tips and ideas will help make your marriage a minimalistic magical affair!

"I wanted to run away and get married in my living room,” is what Rhea Kapoor, producer and stylist posted on Instagram after she married her long-time beau Karan Boolani. The Covid-induced lockdowns and social distancing norms have seen several people opting for low key weddings, with many even getting married at home.

Bollywood actor Yami Gautam did just that when she married director Aditya Dhar in June this year in the scenic hills of Himachal Pradesh surrounded by the people who mattered to them.

“It was as simple as possible. Aditya and I are simple people and we like to keep it like that. We are private and reserved and only wanted to share it with the world when the time was right. Even if there was no pandemic, I assure you it would have been the same wedding. Nothing would have been different. We don’t like wastage of food and never wanted a DJ wedding. We are both traditional, we did our rituals which we loved... There were just 20 people but it was really memorable,” Yami had told a news agency.

Her simple and yet classy wedding drew appreciation from her fans. And, now with the wedding season in full swing, if you are planning an intimate wedding and want to have all the fun, we have got you covered.

Minimalism matters

Minimalism, as a trend, is gaining popularity in our celebrations and an increasing number of couples are adopting the ‘less is more’ philosophy. Making the best of natural light, opting for a simple but elegant clutter-free décor and keeping the guest list small is what minimalist weddings are all about. “I recently designed an intimate wedding that had a guest list of about 20. The wedding took place in the bride's balcony verandah. With a beautiful backdrop of rose and lotus garlands along with beams of natural light falling through the balcony, it was indeed a sight to behold. The evening was magical too with stars shining in the canopy of the sky above and the soft glow of the decorative lights in the décor below. Without straying away from the budget, a delightful ambience was created with a few flowers and aesthetic lighting,” says Meghaa Modi, wedding designer and event stylist.

Doing it Right

One aspect that must be noted in a minimalistic wedding is that the décor should look as stunning up close as it appears from a distance. Rohini Rajagopalan, a certified professional organiser and Founder of Organise With Ease says, “Being organised is so critical for you to enjoy the wedding else one would be stuck with an endless list of to-dos. The first task I would recommend is to declutter and remove and give away everything one is not using from clothes to crockery. Next is to identify what could be reused and recycled. Old saris can be converted to beautiful drapes artwork as a backdrop. These simple mindful steps can help reduce waste.”

Adding further Modi shares, “Keep the design simple but detailed, do not compromise on quality and choose only fresh flowers. Remember, fresh flowers radiate positive energy. Also, remember that lights can make or break a décor. Daylight has a different vibration as compared to lamps and LED lights, while both have their own charm, ensuring that your décor details complement the lighting.”

Nature nuances

The simplest and most intricate details have taken the centre stage while keeping the essence and beauty of the ritual. An easy point to start would be to opt for an outdoor or semi-outdoor setting. With the landscape playing the role of a lush green backdrop, layer the space with small additions, like Yami's wedding.

For starters, using a wide range of plants can help bring out any set theme, may it be tropical or a floral theme, these can simply be paired with pots and planters of varying materials like ceramic, terracotta or metal to create a cohesive look. Pots and planters of different sizes and colours can be added to different locations around a house, terrace, or deck to elevate the setting in a refreshing way.

Solomon Dillon, Creative Director, Beruru says, “These can include planters of earthen textures, ceramic, or even hanging pieces. Swap the chairs for the classics like the garden bench. Lay the table with centrepieces like simple planters or vases adorned with an understated bloom like white orchids or even single-stem bouquets arranged in large clusters. Bring it together with the main element: Light. Hanging pendant lights or handcrafted lanterns in metal or cane, the choices are plenty. Follow a colour palette to keep the look consistent. Minimalism favours a neutral colour palette but that does not mean you cannot throw in a contrasting pop of colour for bringing together a quirky twist.”

Bride talk

Sharing her experience of planning an intimate wedding, Surabhi, Bengaluru-based PR professional who recently got married, says, “Planning an intimate wedding sounds easier than done. While it seems all dreamy, the execution part is challenging. Most wedding venues operate with a high minimum guarantee of 300+ guests, so finding a venue can be a task. A quick hack here is that venues are open to a lower number of guests if the wedding is on a weekday instead of a weekend. The next big decision is the guest list. It’s an intimate affair so be clear on who you want to invite. Also, it’s okay to not invite everyone to all the functions. In our case, the haldi and sangeet were really intimate functions, while the wedding had a slightly higher number of guests. We worked with vendors who love curating intimate experiences and were willing to work with us as a team. We splurged on food, our outfits, photography and décor while keeping the bling away. Please remember that this is your day and you should have fun creating a memorable experience for your friends and family. Make the moments count, smile and breathe through it all.”

Tips:

• Hire a planner or a decorator to take care of all the details of the wedding.

• Place sanitisers everywhere at the door, at the buffet and in the restrooms too.

• You can have custom designs on the sanitising stands and the masks for your guests.

• Single-serve appetisers should be a better choice over pass-around starters.

• Charge the vibration of the space with fresh flowers.

