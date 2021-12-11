Photos: Newlyweds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal give a glimpse of their fun-filled Haldi ceremony

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on December 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan in the presence of close friends and family members.

After sharing mesmerising photos from their wedding, the newlyweds gave their fans a glimpse of their Haldi ceremony.

Vicky and Katrina took to their respective Instagram handles to share dreamy photos from their fun-filled Haldi ceremony.

The photos also feature their family members, including Vicky's parents and brother Sunny and Katrina's mother and sisters.

"Shukr. Sabr. Khushi," they captioned their posts along with a yellow heart emoticon. Take a look at their photos here:

In one of the pics, Katrina can be seen flashing her million-dollar smile as she applied haldi on Vicky's face.

For her Haldi ceremony, Katrina wore a white lehenga and she looked beautiful as always.

Another photo shows Katrina and her mother Suzanne Turquotte sitting together, while her sister holds a pink dupatta over her head. Vicky's brother Sunny is seen cheering them on.

As soon as Katrina and Vicky shared the photos, fans flooded the comments section of their posts with love in abundance.

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan on December 9. The three-day function included Haldi, Sangeet and wedding ceremonies.

Reportedly, around 120 guests were a part of the heavily guarded gala that was also attended by filmmaker Kabir Khan, his wife Mini Mathur and others.

Published on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 12:49 PM IST