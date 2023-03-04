International Women's Day: 8 safety gadgets and apps that will make a woman's life easy

Whenever we read any news or headlines that a woman has achieved this... we feel so happy and proud. In this 21st century where women are setting benchmarks for the world, despite this violence and crimes against women making headlines daily. Nowadays, our safety is our responsibility.

A woman's bag, which is usually referred to as a mysterious 'black hole,' is also their safety kit. A woman's bag is packed with items that she cannot leave behind, like her purse, keys, and sanitary pads. These gadgets can not only save you during unfortunate situations, but they can also create a sense of security.

Some women living in metropolitan cities carry safety tools in their bags. However, several women choose not to keep safety devices with them, despite knowing things could go wrong at any time, anywhere. One major reason is that they believe these devices will make their bags heavier. There are many safety devices available in the market today, but choosing the right one is a difficult situation. That can fit in your bag and be easily carried. FPJ brings you the best safety gadgets and apps that you can use during an emergency.

Pepper Spray Pistol: A pepper spray pistol is one of the legally allowed women's self- defence appliances. It differs from other pepper sprays in that it does not need to be sprayed in the eyes. The person's eyes and skin are affected by this spray's inflammatory properties. Always keep in mind that two sprays are enough to affect the attacker. If you spray continuously, the bottle will be empty in seconds.

E-Alarm Sound Grenade: If you ever get stuck in some difficult situation where you can’t reach your phone and want immediate help, then this is a helpful gadget. Sound Grenade is a non-lethal gadget that produces a 120-decibel siren while weighing only 20 grams. It is designed specifically to protect you from thefts, rapes, muggings, and other dangerous situations by sounding an alarm to anyone within 100 metres of the device. Once you pull the latch on the device, it sounds like an alarm. It is an excellent way to draw attention to yourself if you are feeling threatened.

Safer Smart Pendant: This pendant is not your typical pendant. This pendant can save your life. It is equipped with a small circular gadget called SAFER. Anytime you feel insecure or unsafe, you can simply double-click the safer device attached to the pendant. Then, an alert will be sent to your family or friends. Your location will be included in the alert due to the GPS feature. It’s a two-in-one feature: it looks chic and does the job well.

Safety Torch: If you are thinking that how can a torch can help you in threatening situations? Then, you might be wrong, as this torch has some unique features that can help you to get the situation under control. This rechargeable safety torch with a shock effect is a woman's best friend. The hidden voltage in a led flashlight has the power to severely shake a person. Such personal protective equipment should be considered a must-have item in every woman's bag. It works best if the target is close to the user, and the shock it delivers is enough to temporarily immobilise a man or woman.

Safety rods: Safety rods aren't what you're thinking. These are folding metal rods that you can take with you if you frequently travel alone. These rods are lightweight and have the potential to hurt the attacker with a single blow. You can store it in your car even if you don't feel like carrying it in your bag. Especially if you are planning to travel by roadways. One can also use a selfie stick to protect themselves in unfortunate situations.

My Safetipin: If you struggle to follow directions then this app can help you. It uses data mapping techniques to assist women in feeling safe in public locations. The nine factors used by the app to assess safety in a specific area include security guards, pathways, public transportation, gender usage, etc. It can help you choose the safest path. It also notifies users when they arrive in dangerous areas, and users can ask friends or family to track their rides.

Available: Android and iOS

112 India: This is an all-in-one women's security app that can be used to send an SOS warning with only a single tap in any circumstance. It has been released by the Central Government of India. In 23 states and Union Territories, the service is available. Users must first register to use this app, which is simple to use. Its major purpose is to provide women in danger with a single contact number to call in an emergency. It is one of the best safety applications currently available in India.

Available: Android and iOS

bSafe

bSafe is a personal safety app that creates a "social safety network" of individuals who receive notifications in the case of a crisis or when the user feels unsafe. It includes a bSafe alarm that notifies the user-selected emergency contact of your exact location, as well as an audio-video of the surrounding area. It starts a timer, and if friends don't return at the right time to turn it off, it sends them an alarm or makes a fake call to their phone.

Available: Android and iOS