International Women's Day 2024: 6 Gifts To Make The Ladies Feel Special

Pic: Freepik

For the tech savvy

Nokia is all set to unveils the new Nokia G42 5G variant set to go on sale in India on Women’s Day. The 6GB of RAM +128GB ROM including 2GB Virtual RAM ensures your multitasking game is on point. With the Snapdragon 480 Plus 5G chipset, the phone has a battery life that lasts for days. It also boasts a 6.56HD+ 90 Hz Corning Gorilla Glass 3 display, 50MP AF Main Camera, with two additional 2MP cameras and an 8MP front camera. Nokia G42 5G comes with two years of guaranteed OS upgrades. The two-piece Unibody design is made from 65% recycled plastic. The box also has a complimentary 20W fast charger, cable, and a jelly case.

Price: Rs 9,999

Where: All retail stores & e-commerce platforms

What a beauty

The lovely ladies in your life deserved Sacred Lotus Necklace from FOReT. This exquisite piece embodies elegance and grace. Crafted with precision and care, its contemporary design adds a touch of sophistication to any ensemble.

Price: Rs 4,850

Where: foretstore.com

The bag talk

Gift your special woman one of the multi-functional bags from Gaston Luga. The timeless collection blends style with functionality, and is in neutral tones. Let your lady love look stylish with this curated collection.

Price: as per product

Where: gastonluga.com

Lip look

Mix simplicity and luxury with Diam Beauty’s newly launched GlassTint Balm Pen. It delivers nourishment, plumping, and a glossy finish with just one swipe. Crafted with a focus on the beautiful brown complexions of Indian makeup enthusiasts, the balms are available in six universally flattering shades. The infusion of eight fruit extracts offers lip protection and hydration that lasts from day to night.

Price: Rs 800

Where: diambeauty.com

Something special

Gift the set of six ‘Me-Time Favorites’ from Chumbak to acknowledge and appreciate the remarkable women in your life. This gift box is a perfect companion for moments of relaxation and self-care. Each item is carefully curated to offer a touch of joy and comfort, making it an excellent choice for expressing admiration and gratitude.

Price: Rs 1,295

Where: chumbak.com

Just beauty

Keep the ladies happy with the Justhuman Glow & Grow hamper. It includes their bestseller hair fall therapy shampoo, burgeon hair growth serum and coffee caramel body scrub. All come with the best ingredients to make her look gorgeous.

Price: Rs 4,199

Where: justhuman.co.in