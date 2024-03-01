International Women's Day 2024: 5 Exercises That Women Should Perform Daily

Pic: Freepik

In the pursuit of holistic well-being, incorporating a daily exercise routine is crucial especially for women aiming to prioritise their physical and mental health. A perfect workout challenges the entire body and amplifies energy levels, enhances mood, and reduces the risk of various health issues. From strength-training exercises to rejuvenating stretches, we will explore a diverse range of exercises that women should perform daily.

Read Also 4 Essential Warm-Up And Stretching Exercises

Lunges

This no-equipment workout works wonders on thighs, buttocks, and hips. Doing lunges regularly will increase muscle mass which will help build strength and tone the lower body. Lunges have immense benefits in improving not just legs but also enhancing the stability of an individual. Bend with one leg forward at 90 degrees and the other touching the ground. Get up to the starting point and repeat with the other leg (10-15 reps on each side; two-three sets).

Crunches

Crunches are highly recommended for stronger abs. Crunches also work on the muscles close to the pelvis, lower back and hips as per the research. There are several versions of crunches which one can advance to gradually. Lie down on your back. Bend your knees, put your hands below your head, and rise to touch your knees. Lie back again (20-30 reps; two-three sets).

Read Also 4 Exercises To Boost Your Endurance

Push-Up

Start on all fours with place hands on the floor so that they’re slightly wider than or in line with shoulders, and feet (or knees) close together. Keep hips lifted and core braced the entire time, lower body until chest nearly touches the floor, then push up to starting position (12-15 reps; two-three sets).

Clamshell

Lie down on the left side with the left arm bent supporting the head. Place right hand on hip, right leg on top of left, with knees bent and heels in line with glutes. Lift right knee towards the ceiling. Return to starting point. That's one rep. Complete as many reps as possible, pause for a few seconds, and then switch sides (15-20 reps; two-three sets).

Superman

Lie down on your stomach with arms and legs extended and forehead on the mat. Engage abs, squeeze glutes, lift all four limbs, and pull chest and head off the ground. Hold for three to five seconds and slowly ease back to the starting position. That’s one rep (15-20 reps; two-three sets).