4 Essential Warm-Up And Stretching Exercises

Pic: Freepik

A warm-up before a workout is essential, but in winter it becomes mandatory. When exercising in cold temperatures, you are at an increased risk of suffering from sprains and injuries. Our muscles contract as the temperature dips and are prone to dehydration, cramps and spasms.

A good warm-up and targeted stretching increase blood circulation, the temperature of your muscles, and prepares your nervous system and muscles for a workout. Warm-up maximises the range of motion and stretching prevents cramp or spasm which could affect your workout next day.

Read Also 4 Exercises To Improve Marathon Performance

Arm swings

Arm swings |

Begin in a standing position, with feet hip-width apart. Lift arms to shoulder height. Swing both arms to cross in front of the chest. Swing both arms wide and behind as far as you can (30 to 50 reps).

Knee lateral raises

Knee lateral raises |

Start in a standing position, with feet wider than hip-width apart. Bend arms, placing hands in front of you or your shoulders. Lift one leg up toward body, bending the knee as much as you can inline with your shoulder,30 to 50 reps each side.

Read Also 4 Exercises To Boost Your Endurance

Butt kicks

Butt kicks |

Keeping your thighs almost straight, let your heel come up and close to your buttocks as you can. You’ll move forward as you do these, but focus more on kicking back quickly than on moving forward. This is great for strengthening your hamstrings and mobilising your knees. 30 to 50 reps.

Jumping jacks

Jumping jacks |

Stand with feet hip distance apart, with arms at sides. Then, simultaneously raise arms out to the sides and over head or shoulders level and at the same time jump feet out so they’e slightly more than shoulder-width apart. Without pausing, quickly reverse the movement.30 to 60 reps.

Note: Check with your doctor before beginning any exercises.

The writer is ACSM and Yoga Alliance certified personal and group trainer)