 4 Essential Warm-Up And Stretching Exercises
e-Paper Get App
HomeWeekend4 Essential Warm-Up And Stretching Exercises

4 Essential Warm-Up And Stretching Exercises

These are mandatory before a workout in winter

Bipin SalviUpdated: Thursday, January 25, 2024, 08:34 PM IST
article-image
Pic: Freepik

A warm-up before a workout is essential, but in winter it becomes mandatory. When exercising in cold temperatures, you are at an increased risk of suffering from sprains and injuries. Our muscles contract as the temperature dips and are prone to dehydration, cramps and spasms.

A good warm-up and targeted stretching increase blood circulation, the temperature of your muscles, and prepares your nervous system and muscles for a workout. Warm-up maximises the range of motion and stretching prevents cramp or spasm which could affect your workout next day.

Read Also
4 Exercises To Improve Marathon Performance
article-image

Arm swings

Arm swings

Arm swings |

Begin in a standing position, with feet hip-width apart. Lift arms to shoulder height. Swing both arms to cross in front of the chest. Swing both arms wide and behind as far as you can (30 to 50 reps).

Knee lateral raises

Knee lateral raises

Knee lateral raises |

Start in a standing position, with feet wider than hip-width apart. Bend arms, placing hands in front of you or your shoulders. Lift one leg up toward body, bending the knee as much as you can inline with your shoulder,30 to 50 reps each side.

Read Also
4 Exercises To Boost Your Endurance
article-image

Butt kicks

Butt kicks

Butt kicks |

Keeping your thighs almost straight, let your heel come up and close to your buttocks as you can. You’ll move forward as you do these, but focus more on kicking back quickly than on moving forward. This is great for strengthening your hamstrings and mobilising your knees. 30 to 50 reps.

Jumping jacks

Jumping jacks

Jumping jacks |

Stand with feet hip distance apart, with arms at sides. Then, simultaneously raise arms out to the sides and over head or shoulders level and at the same time jump feet out so they’e slightly more than shoulder-width apart. Without pausing, quickly reverse the movement.30 to 60 reps.

Note: Check with your doctor before beginning any exercises.

The writer is ACSM and Yoga Alliance certified personal and group trainer)

Read Also
4 Must-Do Strength Training Exercises
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ram Mandir: Diverse Voices Of Three Generations

Ram Mandir: Diverse Voices Of Three Generations

Fallen Out Of Love And Facing Companionship Troubles? Expert Gives Solutions

Fallen Out Of Love And Facing Companionship Troubles? Expert Gives Solutions

Actor Abhay Verma Talks About Playing A Transgender In His Debut Film 'Safed'

Actor Abhay Verma Talks About Playing A Transgender In His Debut Film 'Safed'

Santoor Maestro Rahul Sharma Pays Tribute To His Father Pt Shivkumar Sharma Through A Concert

Santoor Maestro Rahul Sharma Pays Tribute To His Father Pt Shivkumar Sharma Through A Concert

Buzz By The Way: Jackie Shroff: 'I Like People, I Love People… I Like To Hold Them'

Buzz By The Way: Jackie Shroff: 'I Like People, I Love People… I Like To Hold Them'