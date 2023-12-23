4 Exercises To Improve Marathon Performance

Pic: Freepik

With the Mumbai marathon (Jan 21) just a month away, athletes and aspirants are amping up their exercise regimen and their enthusiasm to do their best on D-day. While we continue to pursue our fitness goals, here are four exercises that should be a part of your prep chart.

Overhead squat

Overhead Squat |

The overhead squat is a dynamic movement, which works on quad strength. Stand with feet slightly outwards, hip-width apart, and raise your arms shoulder-width apart, with palms facing forward and shoulder blades pulled back. Slowly bend your knees, push your hips backwards and get into a squat position. If possible, bend your knees to 90 degrees with thighs parallel to the ground. Pause for a second in the squat position and stand up (three sets, 12-15 reps).

Tricep dips

Tricep Dips |

This strengthens arms and shoulders to help you maintain an upright running posture. Sit with feet shoulder-width apart and hands on the edge of a bench with your fingers over the edge. Lower your upper body with your arms bending at the elbows. Push back up with your arms (avoid using your legs to lift yourself) and repeat (15 reps; two-three sets).

Plank with knee tuck

Plank with Knee Tuck |

This exercise builds your core endurance, which is needed for marathoners. Get into a plank position (covered in previous columns), bring your right knee up to your right elbow, ease into the start position and repeat with the left side; continue alternating (20-30 reps each side, two-three sets).

V-sit hold

V-sit Hold |

This exercise focuses on building strength and endurance of your abs. Lie on your back with your legs together and straight. Raise your legs as high as you can and lift your torso to form a V-shape with your body. Hold this position. You can bend your knees slightly to make it easier.

Note: Check with your doctor before beginning any exercises.

(The writer is ACSM and Yoga Alliance certified personal and group trainer)