'If fashion cannot empower our craftspeople, it is our collective failure': Bangladeshi fashion designer Bibi Russell

Russell told the then chief minister Vasundhara Raje that she wanted to develop the local textile further. The CM invited Russell to the Rajasthan Heritage Week in 2018 where the designer displayed her collection ‘Rajasthali’ made from Rajasthani Khadi and Kota Doria. “I learn from the craftspeople. While I apply my design knowledge with colour combinations or styles, I keep the traditional weave intact and use non-chemical dyes to keep the environment intact. The profits go back to the weavers. The funds stay with them,” says Russell.

“The handloom weavers in the Indian sub-continent are rich in skill and creativity. I am completely reliant on their wealth of knowledge of centuries old crafts. Without them, I am nothing, which is why I spend 99.9% of my time in the villages,” she adds.

Bibi Productions is a self-funded organisation. She says she doesn’t have a laptop at home because the funds are spent for development of the craftspeople. “The weavers and artisans I worked with, whether it’s in India or Bangladesh, are magicians. By constantly labeling them as poor, we kill their confidence. With a little guidance and help, they can do wonders. They need acknowledgement, confidence-building and empowerment. And empowerment happens through conversations. They need to be explained in their own language the needs of the customer, where the market is moving and helping them build a solutionist mindset to modern day lifestyle problems,” she explains.

Russell has reinvented a traditional and banal chequered fabric like ‘gamcha’ and made them hip and global. The likes of the Queen of Spain and Antonio Banderas have sported ‘gamcha’ scarves. Gamcha bags, scarves and masks are her bestsellers.