Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday batted for handmade and locally made products, extolling the skills of India's many weavers and artisans. On the occasion of National Handloom Day, he urged the country to reiterate their support for weavers "by enhancing the spirit of #MyHandloomMyPride."

As India's 75th Independence Day celebrations draw near, Prime Minister Modi has repeatedly urged the country a nation to buy Indian Handloom products and showcase their grandeur by associating with the 'My Handloom My Pride' hashtag.