National Handloom Day: From Maharashtra's Paithani to Meghalaya's Ahimsa silk, take a look at India's indigenous variety

The National Handloom Day is observed annually on 7th August to honour the handloom weavers in the country and also highlight India’s handloom industry.
Recently, the handloom industry has been hit badly and the desperation of the weavers has only been heightened by the COVID pandemic. With businesses falling and market places shut down the local artisans are grappling to sell their products.
You can do your bit by incorporating the local handlooms in your next shopping spree to update your wardrobe. Take a look at the variety of fabrics and take your pick. Buying authentic handloom products will not only sustain the local weavers, but also help in preserving and encouraging the art itself.
Here is a look at some of the famous fabrics of different states
Kalamkari from Andhra Pradesh
Kalamkari is a highly popular form of hand-painted or block-printed cotton textile and paintings, practised in Andhra Pradesh. It is a form of painting cotton fabrics with a kalam i.e. pen, which involves a sharp-pointed pierced bamboo regulating the flow of colour on the fabric. While Pedana and Machilipatnam are the hubs for hand block-printed Kalamkari, Srikalahasti in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh is known for the pen-drawn format. Kalamkari has been around for nearly 2000 years in India.
Apatani from Arunachal Pradesh
The tribal communities in the state weave their own textiles, including the Apatani. Their eponymous cotton weave has nature-inspired geometric designs, with blue, red and yellowish orange being the predominant colours. The fabric is generally used to weave shawls known as jig-jiro and jilan or jackets called supuntarii. These patterns represent the strict and disciplined life of tribal people in Arunachal Pradesh. Its craftsmen are regarded as the most progressive handloom weavers of India.
Muga silk from Assam
Muga silk is a variety of wild silk geographically tagged to the state of Assam in India. The silk is known for its extreme durability and has a natural yellowish-golden tint with a shimmering, glossy texture. It was previously reserved for the use of royalty. Muga silk can be dyed after bleaching. This silk can be hand-washed with its lustre increasing after every wash. Muga silk, like other Assam silks, is used in products like saris, mekhalas and chadors.
Muslin from Bengal
Bengal is particularly known for its muslin, which was said to be so fine that it could pass through a ring! Super fine handloom sarees or Taant, in addition to Dhakai jamdani sarees, with its geometric patterns, is what the state is known for. Cotton is the most preferred fabric for hand-woven saris. Then there are the Baluchari and the Swarnachuri silk saris.
Bhagalpuri silk from Bihar
Bhagalpuri silk or Tussar silk is a traditional style of silk saris from Bhagalpur, also known as "silk city" of India. Bhagalpuri silk is made from cocoons of Antheraea paphia silkworms or Vanya silkworm, native to India. Bhagalpuri silk sarees are one of the oldest art works in India. These sarees have a mellow golden hued appearance and the soft material is quite pliable
Another variety of Tussar silk is Kosa silk from Chhattisgarh. Kosa silk is known for its sturdiness and is preferred to pure silk in Chhattisgarh.
Kunbi fabric of Goa
Traditionally, the Kunbi is a cotton chequered sari in red and white with a sturdy weave good enough to be worn for farming. It is worn short above ankles with a knot on the shoulder. Chequered cloth is considered sacred among many communities. The Kunbi tribe is believed to be the oldest tribe of Goa.
Bandhani fabric from Gujarat and Rajasthan
Bandhani is a type of tie-dye textile decorated by plucking the cloth with the fingernails into many tiny bindings that form a figurative design. The term bandhani is derived from the Sanskrit verbal root bandh ("to bind, to tie"). Today, most Bandhani making centers are situated in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Sindh, Punjab region and in Tamil Nadu where it is known as Sungudi. The technique involves dyeing a fabric which is tied tightly with a thread at several points, thus producing a variety of patterns, depending on the manner in which the cloth is tied. The main colour used in Bandhani are yellow, red, blue, green and black.
Pattu shawls from Himachal Pradesh's Kullu Valley
The Himachali shawl is a light woolen fabric (mill spun or hand spun) measuring 1mtrs x 2mtrs. It is draped around and over the shoulders and chest. The fiber is merino wool, local sheep wool, pashmina, angora and mixture of these. Yak hairs are also used to add variety. The yarn used are mill dyed and also of natural wool color. The Kulvi designs and motifs woven today have originally been derived from intricate kinnauri designs.
Mysore silk from Karnataka
Coming from a state that is one of the largest mulberry silk producers in the country, Mysore silk sarees are renowned for their extraordinary sheen, exquisite zari work and lightweight fabric. The differentiating feature of a Mysore silk saree is a solid colour base fabric made with 100% pure silk. The base silk fabric is dyed in a single colour and is kept plain without any patterns to highlight the intricate zari work.
Shawls from Kashmir
The textile tradition in Kashmir has a glorious history of world renowned tapestry that is popular among many. May it be the Kani shawls or the Amlikar needle work, even today the hand-woven textile products are a speciality of the many Kashmiri skilled weavers. The shawls which are known for its in imitable tapestry design make use of a fibre commonly known among the natives as Pashm or Pashmina. The fibre normally comes from the fleece of a wild Cashmere Asian mountain goat.
Kasavu from Kerala
Kasavu is a soft, white or off-white, handloom cotton cloth with gold-threaded borders that originated in the South Indian state of Kerala. The original kasavu cloth was made by hand from cotton yarn and the borders from golden threads. It is believed to date back to the Buddhist era. The original garments had pure gold borders, whereas the newer versions have red, green, orange etc. colors along with gold, to make them look more attractive.
Chanderi fabric of Madhya Pradesh
Chanderi is a traditional ethnic fabric characterized by its lightweight, sheer texture and fine luxurious feel. Chanderi fabric is produced by weaving in silk and golden Zari in the traditional cotton yarn that results in the creation of the shimmering texture. The fabric borrowed its name from the small town Chanderi in Madhya Pradesh. This fabric can be classified into three types – Chanderi silk cotton, pure silk and Chanderi cotton.
Paithani from Maharashtra
Paithani is a variety of sari, named after the Paithan town in Aurangabad, where the sari was first made by hand. Yeola town in Nashik is the largest manufacturer of Paithani. Paithani is characterised by borders of an oblique square design, and a pallu with a Peacock design. The kaleidoscopic effect is achieved by using one color for weaving lengthwise and another for weaving width wise.
Phanek fabric from Manipur
Phanek is the ethnic wear commonly wear by the female of Manipur. It is just like a sarong but, Manipur Phanek is very different because of its unique style, design and color. Made up of cotton, silk and other synthetic materials. Phanek can be broadly classified into two types – Metei phanek and Tribal phanek.
Eri silk from Meghalaya
Eri silk is durable and strong and has a typical texture. The thermal properties of Eri silk makes it a suitable fabric for shawls, jackets, blankets, and bed spreads. Dress materials and baby dresses are also made from Eri silk fabric because of its soft texture and moisture absorbent quality. The woolly white silk is often referred to as the fabric of peace or ahimsa silk as it is processed without killing the silkworm. Moths leave the cocoon and then the cocoons are harvested to be spun.
Chaksheshang shawl from Nagaland
Naga shawls are traditional shawls with a distinctive pattern (primarily in red and black wool) made by various Naga tribes. The Naga shawls are bright red and black and sometimes yellow and a bit of blue are also used. The designs were woven into the cloth in different colours with warp or weft threads using a stick of bamboo, or even porcupine quills. Because of the nature of the loom, the designs were always linear and geometric.
Ikat from Odisha, Guajarat and Andhra Pradesh & Telangana
Ikat is a dyeing technique originated from Indonesia used to pattern textiles that employs resist dyeing on the yarns prior to dyeing and weaving the fabric.
Andhra Pradesh and, subsequently, the separated state of Telangana, are celebrated as the place of birth of Indian ikat. The most distinct ikat of Andhra Pradesh is the Telia Rumal, which is charactrised by the obscure process of oil treating the yarn.
Ikat from Odisha (Orissa) is known as bandha and has always been a practised craft of the state. To this day, ikat weaving centres of Odisha (Orissa) are Sambalpur, Bargarh and the districts of Sonepur and Boudh.
Patan Patola is the most prominent product of double ikat from Gujarat. The last few decades have seen Rajkot and its neighbouring villages produce sarees similar in design to Patan Patola but in single ikat.
Phulkari from Punjab
Phulkari refers to the folk embroidery of the Punjab. Although Phulkari means floral work, the designs include not only flowers but also cover motifs and geometrical shapes. The main characteristics of Phulkari embroidery are use of darn stitch on the wrong side of coarse cotton cloth with coloured silken thread. Motifs similar to the ones found in Phulkari are also found in Kashida of Bihar and some of the embroideries of Rajasthan.
Mirror work fabrics of Gujarat and Rajasthan
Mirror work, otherwise known as shisha, is one of the most captivating characteristics of traditional Indian handicrafts. The creativity and characteristics of mirror work, otherwise known as shisha, lie in the framework of decorative and colourful stitches that hold the embellishments in place. The colour of the base fabric is usually dark, compared to the lustrous shine of the embellishments. Most renowned mirror work hails from Gujarat.
Lepcha fabric of Sikkim
Handloom of Sikkim is synonymous to the Lepcha handloom, traditionally woven on back-strap loin loom. The weaving is done predominantly by woman folks of the Lepcha community. The traditional Lepcha fabric is characterized by intricate and colourful motifs arranged in a vertical striped pattern. It is woven out of yarns made of cotton and wool. Lepchas are known to be the first inhabitants of Sikkim.
Kanjeevaram sarees from Tamil Nadu
The grand Kanjeevaram sarees get their name from the city they were traditionally produced in-- Kanchi (Kanchipuram). Every Kancheevaram silk saree is made pure mulberry silk. Kancheevaram sarees are weaved using the Korvai technique. A Korvai saree’s border and pallu are of the same color, and are in bright contrast to the “body”. Unlike other silk sarees, border and pallus are not woven seamlessly. They are attached. The technique of attaching the border to is called ‘korvai’. So, it’s also referred to as korvai pattu or the saree with ‘attached border’.
Chikan fabric from Uttar Pradesh
Chikan is a traditional embroidery style and one of Lucknow's best known textile decoration styles. Chikan is a delicate and artfully done hand embroidery on a variety of textile fabrics like muslin, silk, chiffon, organza, net, etc. White thread is embroidered on cool, pastel shades of light muslin and cotton garments. Nowadays chikan embroidery is also done with colored and silk threads in colors.
Panchachuli weave of Uttarakhand
Panchachuli weave is a intricate, high quality weave being produced by women living at the foothills of Panchachuli mountain ranges (near Binsar Forest). The women weavers use sheep and merino wool, in addition to pashmina and silk – all of the fabrics are woven and knitted by hand, and only natural ingredients are used in the dyes.
