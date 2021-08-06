National Handloom Day: From Maharashtra's Paithani to Meghalaya's Ahimsa silk, take a look at India's indigenous variety

The National Handloom Day is observed annually on 7th August to honour the handloom weavers in the country and also highlight India’s handloom industry.

Recently, the handloom industry has been hit badly and the desperation of the weavers has only been heightened by the COVID pandemic. With businesses falling and market places shut down the local artisans are grappling to sell their products.

You can do your bit by incorporating the local handlooms in your next shopping spree to update your wardrobe. Take a look at the variety of fabrics and take your pick. Buying authentic handloom products will not only sustain the local weavers, but also help in preserving and encouraging the art itself.

Here is a look at some of the famous fabrics of different states

Kalamkari from Andhra Pradesh

Kalamkari is a highly popular form of hand-painted or block-printed cotton textile and paintings, practised in Andhra Pradesh. It is a form of painting cotton fabrics with a kalam i.e. pen, which involves a sharp-pointed pierced bamboo regulating the flow of colour on the fabric. While Pedana and Machilipatnam are the hubs for hand block-printed Kalamkari, Srikalahasti in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh is known for the pen-drawn format. Kalamkari has been around for nearly 2000 years in India.