National Handloom Day 2021: Significance, date and all you need to know

In the year 2015, the Government of India declared 7th August as National Handloom Day. The aim was to create awareness about the handloom works in India. On August 7, 2015, honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first National Handloom Day at the Centenary Hall of Madras University, in Chennai.
Since then, it is annually celebrated on August 7. The celebration also focuses on the contribution of handlooms in socio-economic development of the country.
Apparently, the date 7th August was chosen to commemorate the Swadeshi Movement.
Swadeshi Movement took place on 7th August, 1905, in the Calcutta Town Hall. It was a protest against the partition of Bengal by the British Government. The main objective of the movement was to revive domestic products and production functioning.
Handlooms reflect the various cultures and traditions India has. The country has an array of delicacies, interesting customs, traditions, and festivals. The essential part is the attire of people in India. Handlooms contribute the best for the reflection it.
National Handloom Day gives the opportunity for the weavers to experience recognition and appreciation.
The handloom sector is a symbol of our country’s rich and varied cultural heritage.
As we near the 75th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the nation to buy handloom products and celebrate the beauty by associating with #MyhandloomMypride.
Some of the best handloom works in India are:-
Kanjeevaram – Tamil Nadu, Ikat – Odisha, Kalamkari – Andhra Pradesh,
Banarasi Brocade Work – Uttar Pradesh, Bandhani and Patan Patola – Gujarat, Bhagalpuri Silk – Bihar
More than 125 handloom agencies/National awardees from 22 states are participating.
