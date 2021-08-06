National Handloom Day 2021: Significance, date and all you need to know

Apparently, the date 7th August was chosen to commemorate the Swadeshi Movement.

Swadeshi Movement took place on 7th August, 1905, in the Calcutta Town Hall. It was a protest against the partition of Bengal by the British Government. The main objective of the movement was to revive domestic products and production functioning.

Handlooms reflect the various cultures and traditions India has. The country has an array of delicacies, interesting customs, traditions, and festivals. The essential part is the attire of people in India. Handlooms contribute the best for the reflection it.

National Handloom Day gives the opportunity for the weavers to experience recognition and appreciation.