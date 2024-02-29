How Women Can Manage Hair Fall With Homeopathy

Pic: Freepik

Hair loss is a prevalent issue affecting women globally, with India being no exception. The emotional toll it takes on women's self-esteem and confidence is profound, especially in a culture where beauty holds significant importance. According to a 2020 report from the National Centre of Biotechnology Information, approximately 20–30% of Indian women experience hair thinning or severe hair loss, a figure that rises after menopause.

Shockingly, 20% of Indian women undergo hair loss before the age of 30, with female pattern hair loss (FPHL) contributing to 22.09% of cases. Hair loss has been correlated with the absence of crucial nutrients such as riboflavin, biotin, folate, and vitamin B12, while histidine deficiency has been identified in over 90% of individuals with androgenic alopecia. Addressing these nutritional deficiencies and understanding the underlying causes of hair loss are crucial steps in effectively managing this issue among women.

Causes of hair fall

Hair loss in women stems from various factors. Genetics play a pivotal role, with a family history of hair loss increasing susceptibility. Hormonal fluctuations during pregnancy, childbirth, menopause, or conditions like PCOS can trigger hair loss. Additionally, nutritional deficiencies, particularly in iron, vitamin D, B vitamins, and zinc, impact hair health. Stress, poor diet, smoking, excessive alcohol intake, and harsh hair treatments weaken follicles, exacerbating hair loss. Recognising and tackling these factors are essential steps in alleviating hair loss among Indian women, fostering the growth of healthier hair and enhancing overall well-being.

Treating the root cause

Addressing hair loss through homeopathy involves addressing the root cause of the problem. With over 40 medical reasons for hair loss, precise identification of the underlying issue enables the implementation of an effective homeopathic treatment plan, leading to a reduction in hair fall. Proper homeopathic care not only lessens hair loss but also boosts immunity over time, promoting hair restoration in bald areas.

Some homeopathic medicines that will help to reduce hair loss are as follows:

Ferrum Phos 6x – three tablets twice a day helps in iron absorption in women who are anemic. Once their Feretin iron level increases the hair loss stops and in many cases grows back.

Natrum Mur is recommended for women experiencing hair loss after childbirth and Thuja Occidentalis is good for hair loss due to dry, white scaly dandruff.

Lifestyle changes

Introducing lifestyle adjustments can substantially aid women grappling with hair fall, bolstering hair vitality and minimising shedding. It's imperative to adopt a balanced diet packed with vital nutrients found in fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, whole grains, and healthy fats, all crucial for nourishing hair follicles. Hydration plays a crucial role; ample water intake ensures both the body and scalp remain adequately moisturised, fostering optimal hair growth conditions. Stress management techniques such as yoga or meditation are indispensable, as heightened stress levels can exacerbate hair fall. Furthermore, adopting gentle hair care practices, ensuring scalp cleanliness, staying physically active with regular exercise, and prioritizing adequate sleep all play roles in fostering strong, lustrous hair. By being aware of the underlying reasons for hair loss and taking preventive action, women may take charge of their situation and maintain the health of their hair. For personalised advice and treatment options, it is advisable to seek guidance from a qualified homeopath.

(Dr Mukesh Batra is the founder of Dr Batra’s group of companies, a chain of homeopathy clinics in six countries and an FMCG brand)