How To Manage Skin Pigmentation With Homeopathy

Pic: Freepik

Pigmentation is a common skin issue that affects people of all ages and skin types. It involves the colour of the skin, which is determined by melanin, a pigment that affects skin, hair, and eye colour. According to the National Centre for Biotechnology Information, approximately 50% of Indian women exhibit moderate to severe dark circles on the upper eyelid, and this prevalence tends to rise with age. A study revealed that the most prevalent type of postocular hyperpigmentation (POH) is the constitutional/genetic type, accounting for 51.5%, followed by the postinflammatory type at 22.5%. Incidents such as burns, bruises, acne, rashes, or other skin traumas can stimulate increased melanin production, resulting in the development of dark spots.

Hypopigmentation, the opposite of hyperpigmentation, is characterised by a reduction in melanin production, resulting in lighter or white patches on the skin. Notable conditions associated with hypopigmentation include vitiligo, an autoimmune disorder where the immune system targets and destroys melanocytes, leading to depigmented patches. A study published in the Journal Agent indicates a higher prevalence of hypopigmentation in females, accounting for 66.7%, compared to males at 33.3%.

Causes

Skin colour problems happen for different reasons, and one big reason is ultraviolet (UV) radiation. Prolonged exposure to the sun prompts the skin to increase melanin production as a protective mechanism against UV rays. Being pregnant can also lead to a condition called melasma, where dark patches appear on the face. Things like acne or cuts can make too much melanin, causing dark spots even after skin heals.

Homeopathy treatment

Homeopathic remedies effectively address and clear facial pigmentation by targeting the root cause, enhancing the immune system, and gradually restoring pigmented spots to the natural skin colour.

Thuja occ is beneficial for addressing hyperpigmentation in individuals with dry skin, while Plumbum met is recommended for those with an oily face. Sepia Officinalis stands out as a highly effective remedy for addressing facial pigmentation. Caulophyllum is particularly effective during the menstrual phase to manage pigmentation concerns. Sarsaparilla is a suitable remedy when hyperpigmentation worsens in the summer, and Cadmium Sulph becomes a useful option when pigmentation exacerbates due to exposure to wind and sun.

Read Also Treating Excessive Hair Loss With Homeopathy

The above homeopathic medicines are to be taken in 30 C, 4 pills twice a day – till symptoms subside.

Lifestyle changes

Incorporating vital lifestyle changes, such as consistent application of high SPF sunscreen for comprehensive UVA and UV protection, significantly contributes to maintaining healthy and radiant skin. Following a robust skincare routine aids in healing the daily wear and tear caused by factors like pollution. Additionally, try to minimise sun exposure by wearing hats, using umbrellas, and donning sunglasses, especially during peak sunlight hours.

For individuals with inflammatory conditions like acne or eczema, regular use of anti-inflammatory skincare agents is recommended to prevent pigmentation from worsening. Avoid picking at acne, as it exacerbates inflammation and increases the risk of infection. Lastly, enhancing diet with folic acid-rich foods such as dark green leafy vegetables, wheat germ, asparagus, and fruits contributes to overall skin health.

Adopting healthy lifestyle changes helps one’s skin remain resilient against external pressures. For finding the best treatment for skin and colour issues consulting a qualified homeopath is essential.

(Dr Mukesh Batra is the founder of Dr Batra’s group of companies, a chain of homeopathy clinics in six countries and an FMCG brand)