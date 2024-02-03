Homeopathy: Dermatitis, Its Types And Its Treatment

Pic: Freepik

Dermatitis is a common skin problem. It causes skin inflammation, making people feel uncomfortable and can affect their overall quality of life. This skin issue can happen for different reasons, like allergies, things that irritate the skin, genetics, or when the immune system is too active. Information from the National Centre for Biotechnology shows that eczema, a type of dermatitis, is more common in older people. About 18.2% of those 81 or older, 13.1% of those 66–70, and 6.3% of those 71–80 years old have it. Individuals with a familial history of eczema, asthma, or hay fever have a heightened likelihood of inheriting atopic eczema. Symptoms can be aggravated by environmental factors like allergies, irritants, and weather changes, with triggers including dust mites, pet fur, pollen, specific foods, strong soaps, detergents, and fabrics.

Types of dermatitis

Dermatitis encompasses various types, each with unique characteristics. Atopic Dermatitis, commonly known as eczema, manifests as chronic, itchy, and inflamed skin persisting from childhood into adulthood. Contact Dermatitis, triggered by substances, has a prevalence of 4.38%, with higher incidence in the 41–50 age group and urban females. Seborrheic Dermatitis affects oil gland-rich areas, causing redness, scaling, and dandruff, with a prevalence of 1-5% in Asia. Nummular Dermatitis, featuring coin-shaped patches, has a prevalence of two cases per 1000 people. Dyshidrotic Dermatitis, affecting hands and feet with blisters and itching, occurs in 5-20% of hand eczema patients, often linked to stress or metal exposure.

Risk factors

Insufficient moisture in dry and cold environments can exacerbate skin dryness and increase the likelihood of eczema flare-ups. Staphylococcus aureus, a prevalent bacterium, is often associated with eczema-related skin infections in children. Dermatitis in adults can be caused by stress, genetics, certain medical conditions, and medicines. Factors like cold, dry weather, an immune system response, oily skin, and using alcohol-based lotions also contribute. A history of other skin disorders, including rosacea, psoriasis, and acne, may increase the risk.

Treatment

Homeopathic treatments, derived from natural ingredients and extremely diluted to encourage the body's natural healing response, have shown promise in providing relief for eczema sufferers. While numerous homeopathic medicines can provide relief in eczema cases, some noteworthy ones include Petroleum 30, which aids in healing dryness and itching over time; Graphites, often used for eczema with thick, rough skin, oozing discharge, and cracks that may bleed; and Calc Sulph 6x, a bio-chemic medicine assisting in the healing of eczema patients.

Lifestyle changes

In addition to medical intervention, lifestyle changes are recommended. Keep skin clean while avoiding excessive washing and harsh soaps. Use gentle, fragrance-free cleansers along with frequent moisturising. Wear loose-fitting, breathable, and soft clothing made of natural fibers.

Adopt a nutritious diet, including fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats. Keep a food journal to identify possible reactions to specific foods.

((Dr Mukesh Batra is the founder of Dr Batra’s group of companies, a chain of homeopathy clinics in six countries and an FMCG brand)