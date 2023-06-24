Harmonising traditions: Exploring the rise of folk and new-age fusion in contemporary music

In the world of music, artistes are constantly pushing boundaries to create unique and captivating sounds. One such trend that has been gaining momentum is the fusion of folk and new-age music. This fusion not only bridges the gap between different musical genres but also offers a fresh perspective on cultural traditions.

Ranjit Barot, a self-taught musician deeply rooted in Indian classical music, shares his journey and sources of inspiration. While not formally trained, Barot learned from observing and admiring his gurus, and his passion for music has become second nature to him. Barot’s connection with folk songs stems from his belief that folk music serves as the precursor to classical music, with its raw and unrefined nature eventually evolving into a refined art form.

He expresses a desire to explore the diverse folk traditions of India, including regions like Kashmir and the northeast, which have been relatively unexplored due to various reasons. Barot’s vision is to reinstate the value of Indian culture and music, especially classical music, and to use music as a means to reconnect with and preserve our cultural heritage.

“I see what kids are doing and making and I am in sync with them, my daughter is 27 she is a singer I tell her sometimes to give her playlist to me and see what she is missing and I could connect, I think there is only good music and not so good music and good food and not so good food. So, I think good things are time process not fashionable so, if you are relevant then the music you made is relevant,” he said.

Ranjit Barot |

Similarly, Viveick Rajagopalan, who leads the Ta Dhom Project, shares a different perspective on folk and new-age fusion. While their project is not specifically focused on folk music, they appreciate the beauty and storytelling aspect of folk songs. Folk music resonates with them as it embodies the essence of storytelling and leaves a lasting impression on listeners. In their performances, they aim to create a fusion that goes beyond genres, incorporating diverse influences and inspirations.

The project explores the depth of collaboration, allowing different artistes to learn from and inspire one another. By blending genres like hip-hop, rap, and classical music, Ta Dhom Project crafts a unique musical experience.

For them, the journey of creating music is as important as the final performance, and the bond between band members is crucial. Their vision is to break free from the limitations of genres and expose themselves to various musical styles, ensuring that their music resonates with people on a deeper level.

Viveick Rajagopalan |

Osho Jain, a young musician making waves in the industry, shares his perspective on folk and new-age fusion. Jain’s music journey began at a young age, with music always present in his home. Inspired by the storytelling and melodies of folk songs, Jain believes that simplicity is the key to connecting with listeners.

His songs carry a warmth and relatability that touch people’s hearts. Jain’s vision is to continue creating good music and experimenting with different styles, without worrying about instant success.

He emphasises the importance of staying true to oneself and creating music that evokes genuine emotions. Jain’s collaboration with Coke Studio has been a significant milestone, allowing him to showcase his talent and reach a wider audience.

“Folk music was all about storytelling and I feel storytelling is something that inspired me a lot. My live performance includes a lot of storytelling. Every song of mine has a backstory to it and people somehow relate to it,” Jain said. “Another really important thing about folk music is the melody. Once you hear a folk song, you will keep humming it the entire day and that’s the best part about it. That is what music is supposed to do.”

Overall, the blend of folk and modern Indian music appeals to the younger generation by offering a fresh, culturally connected, and expressive musical experience. It combines tradition with innovation, storytelling with contemporary sounds, and celebrates cultural diversity, making it resonate deeply with young listeners seeking unique and meaningful music.

Prominent artistes and bands have emerged in recent years who experiment with this blend of folk and modern Indian music. They often infuse folk melodies, rhythms, and lyrics into contemporary compositions, adding a fresh twist to traditional tunes. Some of these artists include Raghu Dixit, Indian Ocean, Advaita, Susheela Raman, and Papon.

Blending folk and modern

The fusion of folk and modern Indian music resonates with the younger generation for several reasons:

Cultural connection: By blending traditional folk elements with modern sounds, it creates a bridge between the past and the present, making the music feel relevant to younger audiences.

Fresh and unique sound: It offers a fresh and unique sound that stands out from mainstream genres. It blends the authenticity and depth of folk music with the energy and innovation of modern production techniques.

Lyrics and storytelling: Folk music often tells stories, conveys emotions, and addresses social issues through its lyrics. The blend of folk and modern Indian music maintains this tradition by incorporating meaningful and thought-provoking lyrics.

Cultural fusion: The blend represents a fusion of cultures, styles, and genres. It reflects the dynamic and multicultural nature of today’s world, where boundaries between different cultures and musical traditions are more fluid.

Reflecting identity and expression: It offers a platform for young artistes to express their identity and individuality. It allows them to explore their musical heritage while infusing it with their personal experiences, influences, and creativity.

