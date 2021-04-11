Gender fluidity and India: Tracing the roots to vedic scriptures

Recently, American singer Demi Lovato opened up about her sexual identity saying she identifies herself as pansexual. For many years before that, Demi had already spoken about being bisexual and her search for 'a human connection' rather than a man or a woman. After her revelations, discussions on sexual fluidity have once again picked up pace.

Back home in India, of late, it's the coming out of celebrities that brings the much-needed focus on sexual fluidity and gender issues. Sadly, even for those few, they had to fight violent battles on personal front and in public life, and chose the truth over a more convenient hypocritical stand.

Case in point being Dutee Chand who had to fight two battles and win them both, when most usually succumb to one. In June 2014, when Dutee won two gold medals at Asian Junior Athletics Championships in the 200m and 4x400m relays, she was expecting to qualify for the Commonwealth Games but was dropped at the last minute after the Athletics Federation of India said that hyperandrogenism made her ineligible to compete as a female athlete. Chand appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). "I thought it was a routine dope test. I had no idea about the gender test. I had read in Odia newspapers about it. They said I was not a girl. I was shocked. Many advised medical remedies. But someone advised me to fight it legally. I appealed. The case went on for two years. I got a decree in my favour," recalls Chand who raised her voice against a discriminatory practice that banned women athletes with high testosterone levels.