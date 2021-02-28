12-year-old special needs child creates record by swimming Bandra-Worli Sea Link to the Gateway of India

The worried parents took the baby to a naval paediatrician in Cochin, where the family then resided, who recommended they visit a senior doctor. “It was this doctor who first told us that Jiya had mild autism. At the time, we didn’t know what it meant and were completely clueless about the way ahead,” maintains Rai.

Among most things, it’s interesting to know how Jiya started swimming. “Jiya was always a water baby and would spend hours happily in a water tub,” says Rachana. “I remember she was just over two-year-old when we first took her to a swimming pool. She was the happiest as she splashed in those waters. Jiya had just found a bigger tub to play in. Why, she’d even love pushing others in it!” she exclaims.

The parents’ journey has been as arduous and inspiring as Jiya’s. “While I was a trained swimmer, I was not good at teaching. Even swimming coaches didn’t help as they would often ignore Jiya because of her condition. My wife, on the other hand, is a wonderful teacher but didn’t know how to swim. So, she decided to learn it herself and then taught Jiya,” notes Rai.

Jiya’s mother left her teaching job to devote her entire time to Jiya. She even adopted the role of a ‘shadow teacher’, to assist Jiya with her special needs, especially in her early school years. “It was a big decision but I knew no one could take care of Jiya better than me,” feels Rachana.

Due to her autism-related delay in speech, Jiya cannot communicate verbally. “She is a very sensitive child. She can read my face and tell if I am upset or sad.” Jiya has a very strong sense of right and wrong and is very vocal about it. She’ll say ‘mama right’ or ‘mama wrong’ if she sees someone swimming in the right or wrong manner.

Like most families with autistic children, the Rai family faced their share of social ostracism and ridicule. In 2012, when the family travelled to their native Azamgarh for a family function, “a relative didn’t let Jiya come out and mingle with the rest. She was embarrassed to introduce Jiya to others. It was really upsetting,” says a livid-as-ever Rachana who remembers the incident distinctly till date.

True to her name, Jiya continues to live on…surpassing all expectations, quashing social detractors and making history along the way.