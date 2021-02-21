Bappa comes home: Celebrating Maghi Ganesh Jayanti

“Several members of our extended family gathered at the Walkeshwar Kashi Math on February 15, 2021 for a long day of festivities for the deferred Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. We started with a puja in the morning and concluded with Visarjan of the idol at the adjacent Banganga water-tank in the night,” maintains businessman Sharad Shenoy.

“With relatives scattered across the city, we come together to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi at the Kashi Math at Banganga during August-September. This year around, like always, all the rituals were performed, prasad distributed to family members, aarti and bhajans sung and finally the idol was immersed but all on Maghi Ganesh Jayanti,” he added.

For the Shenoy clan this year, the attendance was lesser by “about fifty per cent” from the usual 90-100 members who would gather every year for the festivities during Ganesh Chaturthi. Shenoy’s wife and senior BARC scientist, Niyoti Shenoy, and other members of the family ensured nothing was left unattended and stayed identical to the regular celebrations. “We got the idol made by a murtikar at a workshop in Prabhadevi and took the idol to the Kashi Math at Banganga directly where the members gathered to perform the rituals.”

Walkeshwar Kashi Math Secretary, Hemprakash Shenai says, “For generations, it’s been a tradition that if, for any unforeseen reason such as a death in the family, Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations cannot be observed during the Bhadrapada, the same can be held on Ashwin Shuddh Chaturthi during the Navratri. This time around, even for Navratri in October 2020, the lockdown was not lifted completely leading to a further deferment of the festivities. Hence, the celebrations were held during the month of Magha, in February 2021.”

Kashi Math Managing Committee member and Sharad Shenoy’s brother Vilas Shenoy offered, “We are a big family living in different parts of Mumbai such as Prabhadevi, Jogeshwari, Chembur, Mulund, etc., and all came together for the auspicious celebration.”

Colaba Market-resident Ranjan Ramnathkar, who moved to stay at his farmhouse in Vani in Maharashtra during the lockdown came to Mumbai to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with his daughter, married and settled in Mumbai during Magha. "For now 12 years, she has been getting Ganesha over for a day at home following her son's recovery from a near-fatal accident, but was heartbroken at being unable to do so last year owing to the lockdown," he says. So, this time, during Magha, Ranjan celebrated the festival with aplomb with daughter Sayali and grandson Rohit in tow before immersing Bappa at Banganga after keeping him at home, complete with puja and rituals, for a day.