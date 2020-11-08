Diwali 2020: Mumbai markets gear up for the festival

Bhuleshwar, one of the most famous markets for festival shopping that doesn’t burn a hole in your pocket, is gearing up for Diwali, too. It holds a special place in the hearts of families who have be shopping here for generations. The regular customers are not just the ones who live nearby, but those who travel from far away places. Take, for example, this Kandivali-based home-maker who is a regular visitor. “I have been shopping here for Diwali all my life. This place has the most beautiful, decorative puja wares for affordable prices,” says Sejal Desai.

Sejal’s sister-in-law, Mrunal Ghatge, shops for jewellery and clothes and swears by it. “I had to fight with my husband as he didn’t want me to travel this far for shopping. But I couldn’t have it any other way. It’s almost a festival tradition now!” quips Mrunal.

While the coronavirus scare still looms over our heads, Diwali is somewhat coming as a welcome relief for many. “This year, more than just a festival, Diwali is also a celebration of all the struggles that people had to go through in the last few months, during the lockdown. The festival has come just at the right time for us…to celebrate and take a breather before the daily drudgery of work begins again,” says Ghatkopar-based management consultant, Kirti Sonawane, who drove all the way to Matunga to buy sweets and farsan from her favourite shop.

Slowly, but steadily, Matunga too is warming up to the festivities. “The business is about 30 per cent of what it used to be at this time. It would have been higher had the local trains services been made available for all, because now people are buying from their local shops,” says Matunga-based sweet shop-owner Ashok Gupta.

We might be getting into shopping mode for Diwali, but safety comes first in COVID times. And, shop owners are taking precautions to ensure their safety and that of their customers. “I make sure my workers wear masks throughout their shift. It’s important to make the customers feel safe and comfortable who are themselves taking a lot of precautions by wearing masks, carrying sanitisers, etc.,” maintains Dadar-based gift shop owner, Lalit Patel, who is pleasantly surprised with the surge in Diwali sales this year despite COVID-19 scare.

Adding to Patel’s sentiments, Worli-based media student Sonal Thakur adds, “How could we not shop for Diwali? My entire family was looking forward to this time of the year since we were ‘locked down’. It’s a family event as the extended family and all the cousins get together for shopping and celebrations!”

Apart from gift items, clothes and food, Dadar’s flower market is also teeming with shoppers. The narrow lane flanked by multi-hued flowers and petals heaped on wooden baskets is a sight to behold. “I didn’t expect that despite the COVID-19 restrictions, people will still come out to shop, that too for flowers. They are buying flowers for home pujas, decoration even personal use,” exclaims Pardhi flower-seller Laxmi Pawar donning a gajra and a rose herself.