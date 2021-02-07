Mumbai: Heritage tour of the iconic BMC headquarter enthralls public

For more than seven years as a student at St Xavier’s College, and then for work, I’d pass by the beautiful BMC building, always wondering what would it look like from the inside. I would wonder about the story of the statue of the angel who represents colonial Bombay and the building’s history!’ recalls Ghatkopar-based Milloni Doshi.

And, now she got a chance to step inside the building and witness it in full grandeur. Milloni Doshi was one of the 15 participants of the first-ever heritage walk conducted inside the iconic 128-year-old BMC building in South Mumbai. She was part of the first walk thrown open to members of the public and conducted on January 30, 2021. “It was truly a memorable moment for me,” says the BMC Education Department Fellow.

Milloni “could not wait to take the walk” when she learnt of it and “booked the ticket immediately” so she doesn’t miss the opportunity. “I got a chance to see the dome, the museum gallery, etc. and learned the most interesting facts about the structure and its origin. Also, that this was not the original BMC building, etc.”