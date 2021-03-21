Colourful endeavour: These artists are transforming Mumbai streets with their art and winning hearts

After having changed the landscape of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation's (NMMC) subways and walls, making riding under the subways a 'colourful' breeze, the street artists have now descended upon Colaba, in the island city, to make waves.

Most of the street artists comprise film poster painters who lost their livelihood from 2000 with the onset of digital printing technologies and those who were hit rather critically because of the lockdown in 2020. And then, there are students, volunteers and professionals keen on making their mark felt on the streets of India’s financial capital.

“We are all set to make Colaba, the art capital of Mumbai,” says Makarand Narwekar, BMC Corporator from Ward 227, who feels strongly for the issue. “It’s a win-win situation for us all. While the idea is to reclaim the public space for the public, the art will not just help beautify the place. The move is part of an endeavour to rid the zones of beggars, illegal hawkers, pesky encroachers and ensure safety of the residents too.”