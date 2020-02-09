From sriracha to poutines - Chefs reveal the most popular ingredients when it comes to foodies in Mumbai

Think of that very unusual ingredient that showed up in your dessert... Cucumber, lime, rosemary, even celery? There is no limit to imagination and sometimes, all these savoury flavours like the chilli, which literally looks like a pizza topping and celery, in its pickled form, are sprinkled onto dessert, to add that element of surprise and freshness to menus.

Local and seasonal is another option for chefs. A locally produced jaggery or sea salt are the ingredients chefs will use to prepare their afters-sauces or sprinkle onto their fish to make them look pretty and encrusted… good enough to eat!

The aim of course is to make a discerning guest happy. One who is always looking for something new when he is out at a restaurant. We may not realise it, but we have been eating fermented foods all our lives, in the form of curds and pickle. The stories about them being crucial to mood and gut health have only germinated in the recent past.