From Resul Pookutty to Taaruk Raina... these seven celebrities share their memorable new year resolutions

It’s a New Year, a new day, a new time… and also that time of the month when people flood social media with their resolutions for 2023. For some, like politician Milind Deora, ‘New Year is just another day when Earth rotates 360 degrees and spins around the Sun’. For some, it’s time to say goodbye to all the negatives of 2022 and welcome 2023 with a positive attitude. To welcome the New Year on a lighter note, FPJ speaks with individuals about some of the resolutions they have ever made and the newer ones for the New Year.

Resul Pookutty, sound designer, sound editor and audio mixer

I generally don’t take any New Year resolutions and punish myself! I do not plan my life… Not having any particular plan or goal is my resolution, take life as it comes.

Taaruk Raina, actor and musician

I don’t believe in New Year resolutions. However, I’d like to learn how to sleep like a normal person and not wake up with my neck feeling like a brick every morning. I just want to be a better and happier version of myself so that I can make the people I love happier in 2023.

Vinta Nanda, writer, filmmaker, and editor of The Daily Eye

One resolution I make every year is to lose weight! But the diet and workout plans fizzle out by the end of the first month. But, in 2023, I shall not let it happen. Further from that, I intend to do my best to spread love and mitigate the callous hate that our politics has brought upon the people of India. I will also write a book called Shout on feminism in India, which takes off from the feature-length documentary film I directed by the same name. The film will be out for the world to see in 2023. So, the final resolution is to take it far and wide with my producers Gayatri Gill, Rahul Kumar Tewary and Siddharth Kumar Tewary. That’s a handful of resolutions, isn’t it?

Pushkar Shrotri, actor, filmmaker, and content head, Planet Marathi

Every year, I diligently resolve to get six-pack abs, build muscles and have a good body. I follow a proper workout plan and diet, but alas, my tummy doesn’t listen. And, as it happens every year, this goes on for about 15-20, sometimes even a month, till the resolution goes spoof in the air! Imagine the plight of the resolution! But, jokes apart, this year I have made a resolution to complete the work on two big web series I am directing and ensure that everything goes smoothly. I also want to focus on the Hindi web content as an actor and do more work there as well.

Malishka, RJ and actor

I resolved to do one new thing EVERY day of the year! That’s a tough one. I think I gave up after the first seven days when roller coasters and paddling in the ocean were done in the same week. This year, I want to do more things alone and since I’m seen as a very social person, I will be proud to pull this off.

Himani Singh, DJ, emcee, host

One of my funniest resolutions was to not mute the ‘oh ho ho’ part while playing the famous pop song Ishq tera tadpave by Sukhbir. But never really followed that resolution because I want the audience’s love. My resolution for 2023 would be to change my signature DJ dance steps while performing any gig.

Preeti Sharma Menon, National Executive Member and spokesperson of Aam Aadmi Party

Long ago I made a resolution not to make New Year resolutions. I have stuck to faithfully and don’t make resolutions.