From Percy Jackson To The Witcher, 5 Must-Watch Book Adaptations

Pic: Freepik

Books have often acted as a blue print for filmmakers, who have used their expertise to create fantastical cinematic universes. Book series like Harry Potter, Hunger Games, Lord of the Rings, The Kissing Booth and many more are fine examples of words translating to screen. With the fifth instalment in the hit After series releasing on Netflix on February 1, here’s a look at five movies and web series that are based on books.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians

The series is based on the book series of the same name by author Rick Riordan. The series follows the adventures of Percy Jackson, a twelve-year-old boy who discovers he is a demigod, the human son of Poseidon, the Greek god of the sea. His life takes a turn when he is accused of stealing Greek God Zeus’ thunderbolt. The narrative is steeped in Greek mythology and combines elements of classical myths with a modern setting.

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

The Witcher

Headlined by the handsome hunk Henry Cavill, the fantasy series spanning three seasons, is based on the book series of the same name by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski. The plot follows the adventures of Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster hunter known as a Witcher, in a medieval-inspired world known as the Continent. The narrative is interwoven with two other main characters: Yennefer of Vengerberg, a powerful sorceress with a complicated past, and Ciri, a princess with a destiny tied to Geralt's. As Geralt takes on contracts to hunt monsters, he gets entangled in politics of various kingdoms, and faces human and supernatural adversaries.

Where to watch: Netflix

Shadow and Bone

Based on Leigh Bardugo's Grishaverse novels, the series is set in a war-torn world divided by a mystical barrier known as the Shadow Fold. The story follows Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li), a mapmaker in the war-torn kingdom of Ravka. Unbeknownst to her, Alina possesses a powerful magical ability that could be the key to destroying the Shadow Fold, a dark and dangerous expanse filled with monstrous creatures. As she discovers her powers, Alina is thrust into the world of the Grisha, an elite group of magical soldiers led by General Kirigan (also known as the Darkling), played by Ben Barnes. As Alina struggles with her newfound abilities and the Grisha hierarchy, she becomes a central figure in the fight against the Shadow Fold.

Where to watch: Netflix

Good Omens

This fun and engaging fantasy mini series is based on the 1990 novel of the same name written by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett. The plot follows the unlikely partnership between an angel, Aziraphale (Michael Sheen), and a demon, Crowley (David Tennant), as they join forces to prevent the apocalypse and save the world. The story begins with the birth of the Antichrist (Sam Taylor Buck), an event foretelling the end of the world. However, due to a mix-up at the hospital, the child is raised in an ordinary English village by the wrong family. Throughout their efforts to influence the young Antichrist, Aziraphale and Crowley encounter several characters, including a group of supernatural beings from both heaven and hell.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Big Little Lies

Starring Hollywood A-listers like Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Zoë Kravitz, Alexander Skarsgård, Shailene Woodley, Meryl Streep among several others, the series is an adaptation of Liane Moriarty’s bestselling eponymous novel. The series revolves around a group of women living in Monterey, California, whose seemingly perfect lives are warped in dark secrets. The main characters include Madeline Martha Mackenzie (Reese), Celeste Wright (Nicole), and Jane Chapman (Shailene). As the story unfolds, it becomes clear that the lives of these women are interconnected through their children's school and shared community events.

Where to watch: Jio Cinema