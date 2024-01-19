From Earbuds To Skincare, 10 Products To Add To Your Shopping Cart

Pic: Freepik

Sipping healthy tea

ILEM JAPAN’s Matcha Tea |

All you tea fans can try out the ILEM JAPAN’s Matcha Tea which is a cup full of rejuvenation, health, and happiness. Cultivated carefully through the process of growing, plucking, steaming and precise grinding, this tea has the right harmony of reduced astringency and intensified sweetness. Unwind with the tea of relaxation.

Price: Rs 1,650

Where: in.ilemjapan.com

Running time made easy

ASICS, the Japanese sportswear brand, has come out its limited-edition merchandise for the prestigious running event Tata Mumbai Marathon 2024. This limited-edition Race Day Merchandise includes comfortable GEL-KAYANO™ 30 Limited Edition shoes in unique blend of colours, Mumbai 2024 emblazoned on the side and with advanced features. There is also the limited-edition race day t-shirt for women and men with a design pattern of ‘Enso’ motif inspired from Japanese tradition encapsulates the spirit of unity. Run for health and the city with the collection.

Price: on request

Where: Over 102 ASICS stores across India OR asics.com/in/en-in

All ears to the game

Sony introduces INZONE Buds, a truly wireless noise cancelling gaming earbuds (in black and white) with the longest battery life. The pros include reduced ear contact for comfort, AI-assisted microphone and designed in collaboration with professional gamers. It is the best gaming partner and gets released on January 22.

Price: Rs 17, 990

Where: All Sony retail stores (Center and Exclusive), major electronic stores, leading e-commerce websites and www.ShopatSC.com

Perfect for luscious lips

Opt for DIAM’s Beauty’s Lip Balm Pen, a versatile beauty essential that serves as a lip balm, plumper and gloss all in one. It enhances and pampers your lips without the need to buy too many products. Its highly pigmented formula gives a burst of colour while providing a radiant and glass-line shine effortlessly. Be lip smart.

Price: Rs 899

Where: diambeauty.com

Sunscreen just right

You want good sunscreen to go out in the harsh sun? Pick Himaira Sunscreen Mousse, a powerful product containing SPF 50 PA+++. It has natural sweet almond oil and Vitamin E. This easily applicable mousse does not clog the skin and helps protect skin against major rays and any irritation. Stay safe in the sun.

Price: Rs 699

Where: himaira.com

Spring up jewellery

Reliance Jewels brings for you their latest collection keeping in mind the spring festivals that were celebrated. The collection showcases India’s festive vibrancy and is inspired by the astrological mandala patterns. It offers sets of earrings and necklaces. Looking great is easy now.

Price: on request

Where: reliancejewels.com OR 400 stores in showrooms and shop-in-shops across 200 cities

Be lip perfect

Slay the winters with Colorbar’s lip oils. Since the cold season makes your lip dry, give them a good dose of nourishment and moisture with the lip oils which has distinctive and transparent pH formula suitable to your lip’s natural colour. It is enfused with the fusion of cherry, jojoba, Kakadu, Vitamin E, and avocado oil and is in four variants – rosy pink, lavender, lilac and minty green. Your lips have a friend.

Price: Rs 750

Where: colorbarcosmetics.com

Dress kids nicely

Investing in good kidswear possible with Totle which is into sustainable and uniquely vibrant clothing for kids. Get the Hippty Hop Bunny Romper, a super comfy romper with a ribbed collar and cuff detailing. The bunny print is super cute and adds to the cosiness. How cute!

Price: Rs 809

Where: totlekid.com

Curl care done right

If you want to maintain your curls, choose the XO Curls Pre-Wash Oil Treatment that has argan and avocado oil. The oil s the right love to your curls before washing. It is full of antioxidants, minerals, and enriching fatty acids. It results in moisturised hair and scalp. Curl the right way!

Price: Rs 390

Where: xocurls.in

Something floral

Kicky and Perky have come out with their ‘Colour Me Pretty’ collection. And its sterling silver Floral Bouquet set is a piece of craftsmanship. Made of 925 sterling silver, it has arrangement of moissanite diamonds, tourmaline, and pearls with infusion of English enamel in baby pink, white, and blue hues. The whole collection is an assortment of rings, earrings and necklaces that celebrate vibrant hues and designs. Looking fantastic is easy.

Price: Rs 3,000 onwards

Where: kickyandperky.com