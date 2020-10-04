From breast milk to biodegradable: Offbeat jewellery that will burst your bubble of imagination

Making ritzy jewellery, especially one in which breast milk and hair or nails are involved, is quite a tedious procedure. Finding the perfect balance of mathematics and science is not everyone’s cup of tea. From using the right kind of skin friendly materials to maintaining the component of the substance everything works in a full circle. “My topmost priority is to use the best quality resin and FDA approved raw materials. Since it is a lifetime memory I ensure that the end product is toxin-free and organic,” says Preety.

Converting your passion into a profession has its own little peregrination. From convincing and explaining people that such kind of jewellery can actually be designed to creating masterpieces, handling the social media to catering to clientèle single-handed takes a lot of patience.

Exemplifying the journey of this cliquish fusion of science and art Preety said, “I prominently work on making jewellery out of breast milk where in clients send me the milk and according to their design requirements I create neck pieces, rings, bracelets and so on. Apart from that, when we say DNA jewellery, I also make jewellery out of nails and hair strands too. I started off by sharing this idea with my husband and who was amazed at the whole concept and lent his full support to it. I began making sample pieces for my family members and eventually with word of mouth people loved the concept and started approaching me. To add to the web of opportunities, social media handles came to my rescue in the form of mom-groups and art pages who appreciated my work and spread the word too.”

Flower power

What started off as a college graduation project eventually turned into a successful business venture for Amrita Giriraj of Alankaara India. Going by her slug line which says fossilized jewellery and keepsakes with real botanicals collected ethically from around the world made with an intent to make a positive impact on people, Amrita and her team are definitely here to change the world.

Sharing the fable behind Alankaara she said, “Some years back the concept of seashell ornaments was quite trendy. For everyone who visited Kanyakumari would definitely return with finery made with seashells, whether that be engraving your name on the shell or making rings or tiny shells or keychains and so on. It was the livelihood of the localities and all that changed the day the coast was hit by tsunami. Of all the things that the disaster took with itself, the livelihood of these people was the prime most. It was after this, that the idea struck and gradually started building it up.”