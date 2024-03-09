From Ana Huang's Twisted Series To Haunting Adeline, 6 Must-Read Dark Romances Written By Women

Pic: Freepik

If you are into your dark romance then get ready to swoon and shiver simultaneously. As we embark on a journey through the tantalising world of dark romance, where love isn’t always sunshine and rainbows but thrives in the mysterious corners of desire. These six dark romance gems, crafted by brilliant female authors, are here to prove that passion can be as intense as midnight and as enthralling as a forbidden dance. Grab your reading glasses and prepare for a roller-coaster of emotions, because these books are about to take you on a ride through the shadowy, yet irresistibly captivating, side of love!

Tears of Tess

Tears of Tess by Pepper Winters is a dark romance novel that delves into themes of captivity, survival, and the tumultuous journey of self-discovery. The story follows Tess Snow, a young woman who embarks on a vacation to Mexico with her boyfriend. However, their romantic getaway takes a harrowing turn when Tess is abducted and finds herself in a world of captivity and cruelty. Her captor, Q Mercer, introduces her to a life filled with darkness and desires she never imagined. As Tess navigates the complexities of her captivity, she discovers strength within herself and a burgeoning connection with Q. The novel takes readers on an emotional roller-coaster as Tess confronts the harsh realities of her situation and attempts to reclaim control over her life. It is the first book in the Monsters in the Dark series. The subsequent novels in the series continue to follow Tess and Q’s journey, providing further insights into their complex relationship and the challenges they face together.

Haunting and Hunting Adeline

If you like dark romance, then there is no chance that you have not heard about these books written by H.D. Carlton. Before reading the books, the author recommends people should leave their sanity at the door. They are steeped in psychological suspense, murder mystery, and dark romance in addition to romance, all of which work to heighten the tension and intensity of the romantic aspects. Haunting Adeline revolves around Adeline Reilly, a young author who has recently relocated to her family’s house in Washington state following the death of her grandmother. Zade Meadows, the head of Z, an underground group that works to stop human trafficking, is stalking her. The story explores issues such as the balance of morality in determining character and the distinction between consent and arousal as Zade and Adeline navigate situations of sexual assault.

Twisted series

If you want dark, gritty romances apart from classic tropes, then Twisted series (Twisted Love, Twisted Games, Twisted Hate, and Twisted Lies) is well worth investing in as a romance reader. This series is written by Ana Huang. The plot is about school pals Ava, Bridget, Jules, and Stella. You get to know each of them and their journey to finding the love of their lives as you follow them through challenges, mysteries, and changes. Each of Huang’s characters has a distinct past that shapes their decisions and demeanor in the present. Her leading guys are mysterious, seductive, and brooding. Though each series is centered on a different couple, all the protagonists are connected and appear in each other’s storylines.

Royal Elite series

This Royal Elite series has eight books. The book series revolves around the five couples – Levi and Astrid, Aiden and Elsa, Xander and Kimberly, Ronan and Teal, and Cole and Silver. If you aren’t a fan of the dark romance genre, this might not suit you. There’s something about “obsessive love” that really draws you in, if you enjoy dark romance. This is an intense story about a high school bully romance featuring visceral mental health circumstances that may be disturbing to some. Author Rina Kent is known to write unapologetic anti-heroes and villains. She depicts strong, tough women who don’t give up and charming, imperfect, possessive men with grace. Unquestionably sinister, male character is complex, but as the narrative progresses, you start to see why they are so possessive.

Asking For It

If you want to read some old dark romance books, then you might like this one. This book is written by Lilah Pace. She is a pseudonym for a New York Times bestselling author. The story centres around Vivienne Charles, a graduate student who fears her own desires. She is embarrassed to say that she has fantasies about being forcibly taken by a man who will take her entirely without showing any mercy. She is stunned by the offer made by Jonah Marks when he discovers her secret. The sex is amazing. Even though they try to keep distance, their emotions bind firmly However, the mysteries from their pasts pose a threat to darken their affair. This book will hook your attention as it focuses on the taboo of the desire of non-consensual acts without being violent. It is a trilogy – Asking For It, Begging For It, Asking for More.

Never After series

The unique Never After series by Emily McIntire will become your new guilty pleasure. You will turn the pages automatically as each story retells a different fantasy. It is a well-known fairy tale as a sinister, contemporary love affair that includes sensual intimacy and cunning baddies. The books in the Never After series are Twisted, Crossed, Wretched, Scarred, and Hooked. This is an anthology of broken fairy tales in which the bad guys live happily ever after. It may not be appropriate for all audiences due to its serious themes and material. This book series is dark, twisting, a little angsty, spicy, and endearing.