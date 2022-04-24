From Ajay Devgn, Aamir Khan to Konkona Sen Sharma and more... actors-turned-directors are changing the dynamic of filmmaking

In the last two decades, there has been a dramatic rise in the number of actors becoming directors. A recent case in point is Ajay Devgn, who has decided to step out of his comfort zone and direct Runway 34 after U Me Aur Hum (2008), Shivaay (2016).

“I've always dreamed of directing films. To be honest, I don't know as I just wanted to tell the story. I decided this would be my third directorial. In December 2020, we launched the film and started to shoot it as soon as the lockdown was partially withdrawn. Here we are today with a film that I am truly proud to represent,” says Ajay Devgn. Devgn’s first tryst with direction was when he directed a scene in Major Saab (1998), when director Tinnu Anand fell ill and that was a creative kick for him.

Over the years, the industry has seen a host of stars taking up direction including Aamir Khan, Nandita Das, Sunny Deol, Shreyas Talpade, Konkona Sen Sharma, Naseeruddin Shah, Arbaaz Khan among others.

Lights! Camera! Action!

It’s not just on the sets that the director dons the captain’s hat. “The process starts from the time of reading the script, you start thinking about the cast and once that’s done you start looking at the script again according to that person. So… it’s a process and a lot of hard work. I have worked with many good and bad directors and what you take from every film… you don’t know… but that comes out in your work… that's called experience which helped me while directing Runway 34, says Devgn.

“Direction and acting are two different things. Director’s mindset is completely different from an actor. Direction is not only about saying action and cut… but it has a lot to do with the narration and post-production. The actor would only interact with two to three people on the set which doesn’t include the technical team, but a director has to coordinate with the entire cast and crew list that we see at the end of the film in the credit segment,” says Gaurav Panjwani, director of Bombae.

Tannishtha Chatterjee, who turned director with Roam Rome Mein, agrees, “It’s a completely different role. As an actor, I only think about my character but as a filmmaker, it’s a whole movie and production. You must be involved in every aspect of the film. I directed because I wanted to tell the story my way and Nawaz (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) was the one who proposed this idea when I was reading out the story to him,” says Tannishtha. For Seema Pahwa, who was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, directing Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi was not planned. “However, since the film is based on my real-life incidences, I decided that I was the best person to tell the story,” says Pahwa. “Most of the actors in the film are my friends… It gave me the confidence that I can direct a film too,” she adds.

Advertisement

“An actor can do multiple projects at the same time but not the director. He has to put his head in one project completely because everyone looks up to the director. And that’s the biggest difference,” adds Gaurav.

Following the creative calling

When actors decide to exercise their creativity from behind the camera, most often it is their inner calling that forces them to plunge.

Noted filmmaker Rohit Shetty is of the opinion that direction is a different role but when the actor has technical knowledge then it can be pulled off. “Many people turn writer to director and some actors turn directors. Direction is a tough job and even tougher when you are an actor too. But it’s about mental preparation and hard work and I think when someone wants to direct a film he knows the technicalities of it,” says the director.

Taking orders from their co-star

The hitch can be when you are directing your co-star, who has seen your ‘starry’ ways.

Rakul Preet Singh, who is directed by Ajay in Runway 34 has worked with him earlier as romantic lead in De De Pyaar De. She is acting in Runway 34. She feels that the process becomes much more easier if your once co-star is your director. “…because you know your director… you have worked with him before as a co-star so there is certain comfort. In fact, you get to see the technical brilliance of the person who has been your co-star and is now directing you. It comes with a lot of learning,” says Rakul.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 07:00 AM IST