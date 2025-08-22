Food Trotter: Where To Enjoy Authentic Onam Sadhya Feasts In Mumbai

South of Vindhyas, The Orchid Hotel, Vile Parle

Adipoli Onam Sadhya by Masterchef Bala puts forth an opulent 56-dish Onam Sadhya buffet. Festive starters of banana chips, jackfruit chips, airy coconut-flavoured achappam, and unniappam. A colourful palette of chutneys, tangy pachadis, and vibrant pickles, leading into the heart of Kerala’s flavours: creamy avial, coconut milk-scented olan, the golden warmth of erissery, and mango curry. Kerala red rice, lacy appams, flaky Malabari parathas, and delicately flavoured lemon and coconut sevai is followed by the royal finale of ada pradhamam, golden nei payasam, pal payasam, Kozhikodan halwa, and traditional indulgences like pazham puri and panchamrutham.

Dates: 3rd to 7th September 2025

Price: Rs.2499++ (Buffet Lunch) per person

Malini’s Health Kitchen, Powai

The restaurant located in Hiranandani Powai-Vikhroli Link Road, Onam Sadhya is a month-long affair here. The menu runs with just 4hours cook-to-order notice for take-aways. 19 authentic home-made Sadhya specials which include aviyal, olan, erissery, pachadi, kichadi, koottu curry, sambar, rasam, kaalan, puli inji, pickles, sakravaraty, chips, papad, pal payasam, paruppu pradhaman. The USP is the health factor – all the dishes are made using fresh ingredients only, are preservative-free, no added colours, no reused oil. It is deliciousness with a wholesome Sadhya tag.

Dates: 27th August to 27th September 2025

Price: Rs.800 per leaf (2 persons)

TAT, Vikhroli

A three-day celebration of Kerala’s most loved festival through food that is festive, traditional, and rooted in heritage can be savoured at TAT Restaurant. The vegetarian feast with 19 authentic items that capture the essence of the season awaits. Each dish showcases the Kerala heritage, meant to be relished together in the spirit of community.

Highlights from the menu: Banana chips, sharkaravaratti, pappadam. Inji puli, mango/lemon pickles on the side. Olan, avial, thoran, kootu curry, erissery, kaalan, theeyal with mains of Kerala Matta rice, sambar, rasam, moru curry. Desserts contain Palada payasam, Parippu payasam.

Dates: 29th to 31st August 2025

Slots: Lunch - 12:00 PM, 2:00 PM. Dinner - 7:00 PM, 9:00 PM

Price: ₹1100 + taxes per person

Kari Apla, Khar

Apla Onam has Chef Mathew Varghese bring his Keralite roots and Syrian Christian heritage to the table. A 22-dish non-vegetarian banana-leaf sadhya blends traditional Onam favourites with Kerala’s much-loved meat and seafood specials – Suriani squid roast, Mutton cutlet, Chicken pepper roast and Kappa-meen curry. The feast will be served for lunch only, from 5–7 September. Reservations open 26 August. The experience is available by prior reservation only.

Date: 5th to 7th September 2025 – Lunch only will be served across four seatings starting 11:30 AM.

Price: Rs.2100 per person.

Read Also Food Trotter: Eat Your Way Through Sion And Chembur

Hotel Sunny, Chembur

Jacob Varghese and Jibin Jacob, owners of Hotel Sunny, offer Sadhya parcel take-aways. The festive spread features around 24 authentic preparations ranging from curries, pachadis, thorans, upperis to an array of pickles. It includes brown rice, sambar, aviyal, beans mezhukkuperatty, kalan, olan, to kondattam, pulissery, injicurry, and pavaka pal curry. Expect a variety of lipsmacking payasams like Ada pradhaman, Semiya pal payasam and Parippu payasam. Each parcel contains 2 banana leaves and 2 papadams.

Date: 5th September 2025 only for lunch

Price: Rs.1200