Food Review: OPA Kipos—Where Every Meal Feels Like A Greek Celebration

OPA! is an expression of happiness combined with surprise and exclamation.

Pristine white statues welcome you as you step out of the vehicle outside and you know you reached your Ithaka — the ultimate destination. OPA Kipos is back to welcome you. The white and blue theme continues inside the restaurant as well. Well-lit place almost hugs you with its coziness.

Ameya, their GM, Edward, their floor manager, and Chef Nicolas. their floor chef, extend a warm welcome. Sonam, their mixologist, suggests I start with Sirens.

The entire cocktail programme unfolds like a story... a story that talks about Odysseus’s journey to Ithaka after fall of Troy, beginning at city of Cicones. First drink on the menu is called Cicones and the last, Ithaka.

Sirens is a mid-journey stop! The Greek liqueur Mastiha’s foam tops the mix of mandarin infused vodka and dash of blackberry juice. It starts with a fennel-like taste of the Mastiha foam and finishes mandarin.

I am served the Opa Tableside hummus with selection of garnishes — Nicholas comes with a trolley to the table, mixes hummus, harissa, cilantro, roasted parmeno red peppers, spring onion and then adds a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil. Opa! it’s ready for you to dig in with a spoon for the freshly baked pita breads — the most soft, moist, delicious pita I have ever tasted. I also try the Truffle Galotyri — hummus garnished with grapes that give sweet and sour tang and generous drizzle of truffle oil that gives the exotic aroma and flavour. Pine nuts garnish give the crunch.

Salads are next on the table. Greek Street Corn Salad is a delightful mix of smoked corn, roasted peppers, cherry tomato, feta, paprika with yogurt dressing and dill garnish. The roasted peppers give a nice crunch. The Traditional Greek Salad is a surprise. It has big, chunky tomato and cucumber pieces contrary to the cubes we are used to and slivers of capsicum and onions. Garnished liberally with fresh parsley and capers, it delights you with its freshness.

For the next drink, I start at the very beginning — Cicones. Gin with fresh cucumber juice, basil and ginger ale. Fresh, but nothing new.

Prawn Keftedes from the hot starters are next in food. Tossed in saganaki sauce with red peppers, parsley, and chilli, they come cooked dum style. The steam helps cook the prawns perfectly soft and nearly melt in mouth.

They call it a traditional Greek Dinning Experience. And now I know why. The meal service is stopped for a while as the staff breaks into a traditional Greek dance. The guests too are given napkins and plates and invited to join them.

Break the plates, swing your hips, swirl the napkins, join them in the dance… and back to the table to saviour the next drink — Penelope (Odysseus’s wife). Mastiha infused with butterfly pea flower tea, elderflower, and citrus mix, this drink is garnished with the flowers as well. Citrus forward, but ends little sweet, as fresh as the love.

Hot from the oven choice is the Greek version of pizza Chicken Peinirli — harissa marinated chicken tossed in spicy tomato sauce mixed with a three-cheese combo and stuffed in the bread that's coated with black sesame n some cheese. Delectable.

My mains are Baby Chicken, Moussaka and Kleftiko. The chicken is grilled with confit garlic, lemon, wild greens, olives, and natural jus. It is so delectable that I could finished the entire portion if I was not reminded that I had to taste some more dishes. If you are alone, and love your chicken, then surely go for this as a one-dish meal.

Veg Moussaka comes on the table as a pull-up dish. The feta sauce oozes out on the layers of veggies as they pull up the cover. It’s the Lamb Kleftiko that impresses me more than the moussaka. Slow braised lamb shoulder, feta mash, olive jus, pickled red onions, grilled courgette. Deliciously cooked lamb that teases your palate with olive jus.

Desserts are difficult to choose from. OPA Sundae is HUGE! Three persons can eat it and still there will be something left. Baklavaa filo cup stuffed with pistachio crumble, caramel and Greek yoghurt ice-creams, baklava pieces, chocolate sauce, salted caramel sauce and topped with whipped cream. Nearly orgasmic.

Chocolate lovers should try the Chocolate Fondant — Tainori chocolate, pistachio cream, candid pista, caramalised kataifi, vanilla ice-cream.

I finish the meal with the last drink on the menu — Ithaca. Tahini-washed Metaxa, cacao liqueur, orange bitters. Journey comes to a happy end with a zesty, satisfying bitterness.

The pricing may look expensive, but the portions and the entire experience more than make up for it. Go with a huge appetite – for love and food.

Average cost for two: ₹6000 (including alcohol)

Where: OPA Kipos, Ascent Worli, Lower Parel, Mumbai