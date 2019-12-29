Environmental highs and lows: Concerned citizens against system that treats nature as disposable commodity

Coming back to the historic battle, a unique one on this planet - the Aarey Metro car shed battle, one can only say that the fight was worth it. For five long years, citizens fought bitterly to protect the urban forests of Mumbai from getting needlessly destroyed to make room for a service station next to the Mithi river inside the forests at the expense of 4000 trees. The Hon’ble High Court expressed helplessness in the matter of Aarey and left it to the domain of the Hon’ble Supreme Court to tackle the issue. Before the matter could be heard in the Supreme Court, the Metro project proponents began chopping down full grown trees in the dead of the night. A shocked India watched as Mumbaikars, comprising of students, homemakers, professionals, tribals, ordinary citizens etc stormed the site at night, courted arrest and got beaten up by the police while trying to save the trees. Fulfilling the constitutional obligation to protect the forests and wildlife came at a high price. Students in far off Noida connected with the pain of the Mumbai citizens and moved the Chief Justice of India at his residence at midnight. For the first time in the history of Independent India, an environment matter was heard on a public holiday. On a holiday, the Hon’ble Supreme Court heard the issue and ordered a stay on the cutting of trees inside the forests of Aarey. Call it divine intervention if you must but it was nothing short of a miracle that the Devendra Fadnavis government, which maniacally pursued the needless destruction of Aarey, was toppled and a coalition government in which all partners were on the same page for Aarey was ushered in. The new government announced that it would look at alternatives to locate the car shed service station in another place. This meant Mumbai would have its Metro and Aarey too. Udhav Thackeray has emerged as the Santa Claus for the Save Aarey movement fighters.

The battle to save India’ ecology is at a stage where environmentally literate and concerned citizens are pitted against a system that treats nature as a disposable commodity. The time to save the environment has passed long ago, the race is to save ourselves now. The torch bearers of the environment movement, the youth of today, know this too well now. Whether the struggle to save mankind will survive or emerge stronger will be clearer in 2020. Until then it is Sayonara 2019 on a happy fighting note!

The author is a habitat conservationist working with NGO Vanashakti