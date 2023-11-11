Diwali 2023: Fashion Tips To Dress Up Your Kids This Festival

A_Enticing Ikat Boy Kurta Pyjama Set by (LQ Milano) |

It goes without saying that today’s children are quite fashion savvy and exposed to the latest trends in the market. They have a strong wardrobe story to tell. With Children’s Day (November 14) around the corner and Diwali festivities in full swing, let’s take a look at some last-minute fashion ideas for children.

From tiny tots to tweens and teens, young girls and boys are leaving no stone unturned to stack their cupboards with the hottest options to flaunt. For last-minute shopping frenzy, they may pick up from a wide array of different outfits from store shelves to sport this season. “Children can opt for versatile garments that offer comfort and style. For boys, a chic kurta paired with a pair of cosy pants or stylish denims with a bright printed shirt would be a great choice. For girls, a vibrant lehenga choli or an elegant Anarkali suit can strike a perfect festive look to twinkle as little starts,” advises Ankita Dwivedi, founder of LQ Milano, a premium kids clothing brand.

Shades & print

A palette of vivid colours seems to be in for kids this Diwali. Trending hues for boys include deep blues, emerald greens and rich burgundy. For girls, shades like royal blue, emerald green and layers of pink are in vogue. These tinges not only reflect the festive fervour but also add a glint of glamour to the revelry.

Playful and unique prints are grabbing eyeballs on the kids’ clothing racks at every mall. For cute and naughty boys, quirky animal prints or geometric patterns on shirts appear adorable.

For lovely little girls, floral prints, ethnic motifs and even cartoon characters on dresses are climbing up the popularity ladder.

Accessories can enhance the festive getup for kids. Boys can don ethnic footwear like juttis or mojaris along with a modish turban or a festive-themed hat. Girls can accessorise with statement earrings, bangles and embellished hair pins, bands, slides, claw clips and clutchers to complement their attire.

A_Pink Paradise Girls Kurti and Pants (LQ Milano) |

Mix and match

Kids can beautifully mix and match new dresses with the old borrowed stuff from their closets. “Well, mixing and matching new dresses with the old ones can create a fresh look. For boys, teaming up a new kurta with an existing pair of dhoti pants or a festive shirt with jeans can work well. Girls can mix and match a new ethnic blouse with a skirt they already own or combine a new dupatta with an old lehenga for a unique ensemble. It adds a personal touch to their festive wardrobe,” offers Dwivedi.

In Indian wear, resplendent sequins and zari work will best suit the shining occasion of Diwali followed with Bhai Dooj.

“Absolutely! Indian wear for Diwali often features intricate sequins and gleaming zari work to seamlessly blend with its festive, flickering mood. Such trappings lend a dash of elegance to the attire, making it apt for the grandeur of Diwali. Thus, the ‘dresstive’ collection offers a wide range of festival lehengas with magnificent add-ons for a truly stunning look,” informs Rishabh Gupta, owner of Zuafany, a leading clothing brand for teenagers.

A_Enticing Ikat Girl Kurta Pyjama Set by (LQ Milano) |

Desi girls

For sweet young girls, Indian Diwali outfits can include a variety of traditional and contemporary items. Some popular pieces include a vibrant and colourful lehenga choli adorned with intricate sequins, zari work and embellishments. The outfit typically consists of a flared skirt, a fitted blouse and a dupatta, unveiling an impressively pleasant look. Next comes an Anarkali suit, a popular pick for Diwali with its beautiful flared silhouettes and ornate embroidery. These apparel sets often feature rich fabrics, such as silk or georgette, and are bedecked with sequins, brocade and stone work. Last but not the least, a salwar kameez is a conventional outfit unleashing grace and charm in generous volumes.

West at best

Westernwear for kids during Diwali unfurls a variety of Indo-Western clothing, such as dresses, gowns, shirts, suits, pants, skirts, jackets, hoodies and tops, featuring various fabrics and embellishments. “These outfits often incorporate traditional Indian motifs and embroidery while merging with modern silhouettes, catering to the current-day fusion fashion concept. The fusion fashion style combines elements of South Asian and Western fashion, blurring cultural boundaries and gaining reputation in the 21st century,” explains Gupta.

Simply sustainable

Sustainable fabrics like organic cotton, hemp, bamboo and linen are excellent choices. These materials are eco-friendly, promoting fair-labour practices and reducing the risk of skin irritation and allergies, promising safety for children, which is so vital. They are grown using fewer pesticides and processed in an environmentally-friendly manner, making them ideal for festive occasions.

Read Also Animal Print Fashion Is Making Waves Again And Adding A Unique Touch To Our Wardrobes

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)