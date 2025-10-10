Discover The Power Of Marigold A Vibrant, Nutrient-Packed, Edible Superfood for Health and Wellness

It’s a nutritious blossom and comes in a varied bright palette of orange, yellow, red, creamy white, maroon hues or in stripes. Our very own phool (Indian name) is marigold worldwide. This petalled beauty is packed with nutrition and offers tonnes of health benefits.

Goldmine of goodness

Loaded with nutrition, marigold flower is considered an edible superfood. As a member of the family of Calendula officinalis variety, it is high in antioxidants, vitamins and bioactive compounds that promote various health aspects.

“Marigold is not just a flower for show but a medium with a magical healing touch that safeguards the skin, eyes, gastrointestinal tract and the immune system. Marigold’s long history traces its application in traditional medicine and is deeply rooted to scientific literature. All this attests to its cross-genre value as a natural, organic food,” enlightens registered dietician nutritionist Sonia Mehta, also the founder at Everbloom, a wellness company for senior citizens.

Listing the nutrients, Anushi Jain, nutritionist and founder of Nutri Maven wellness platform, mentions “vitamin C, vitamin A, flavonoids, lutein, zeaxanthin and essential oils” as the rich contents of marigold. Additionally, the flower is a good source of carotenoids, carotenes, triterpenoids, glycoproteins, nucleoproteins, et al. These compounds are primarily responsible for the plant’s colour and medicinal properties. Lutein is an important nutrient for eye health, while flavonoids and triterpenoids have antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory traits. “Together, these nutrients protect bodily cells from oxidative stress, promote tissue healing, enhance resistance power and contribute to overall health,” notes Mehta.

Dietician Dnyeshwari Barve, incharge (nutrition and dietetics department) at DPU Super Specialty Hospital, Pimpri (Pune) adds “vitamin E and essential elements like potassium, calcium and iron” to the nutritive menu that marigold boasts. “Marigold can act as a firewall against many metabolic and lifestyle diseases,” she states.

Healthify with marigold

Marigold’s nutritional merit benefits human health in more ways than one. The antioxidants in marigolds combat free radicals, reducing inflammation. Glycoproteins or nucleoproteins are known for their ability to repair tissue and regenerate skin. Carotenoids boost heart health, while marigold’s anti-inflammatory compounds may aid digestion and help prevent infection. Including marigold in regular diet can improve one’s inner strength, energy levels and the overall vitality and well-being. Moreover, vision gets better and skin restoration finds support with this floral force.

Petal power

The petals of marigold are its nutritional asset. “This feature is especially effective in promoting skin regeneration, boosting collagen production, and protecting the eyesight from UV (ultraviolet rays) and blue light damage. While the leaves and stems have minor benefits, the vibrant petals offer maximum health advantages when consumed fresh or dried,” shares Mehta.

The nutrient-rich petals are also packaged as extracts nowadays comprising “phytonutrients plus other healthy elements, which are known to spur prolonging aging effects on the eyes and augment clarity of vision,” volunteers Barve.

Floral fare

Believe it or not, an array of lip-smacking recipes can be rustled up with marigold as the key ingredient. Other ingredients can also be thrown into a wok to toss up some healthy dishes.

“Marigold can be mixed into teas, herbal salads, infused oils, soups or as edible petals in desserts. It pairs well with honey, citrus fruits and leafy greens,” shares Jain.

Moreover, marigold can be added to rice platters and even in sweet dishes for achieving a pleasant colour and doling out ample doses of nutrition. It blends well with chamomile, mint, ginger and lemon, adding a zesty taste as well as wholesome benefits.

“While petals can be plucked fresh or dried, they can be sprinkled over cooked dishes as a garnishing element or steeped in teas as well. Besides, marigold can be imbued in oils or tinctures to create medicinal concoctions. Its versatility makes it a hassle-free, simple nutritious ingredient to be instilled into nearly any food item under the sun,” informs Mehta.

Medicinal boon

Marigold is endowed with therapeutic abilities. “It speeds up wound healing, soothes skin irritation, and has anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties,” chips in Jain.

“The blessed bloom has been cherished for centuries, courtesy of its curative powers. Its nutrient-rich profile can be leveraged to reap rich gains on the health front.

The glycoprotein and triterpenoid compounds efficiently yield anti-inflammatory and tissue-building actions, hence making marigold a perfect potion for assuaging wounds, burns, rashes and skin irritations. Antimicrobial and antifungal activities serve to counter infections, oral ills and fungal maladies.

Moreover, it facilitates digestion, alleviates menstrual cramps, and maintains eye and skin health to qualify as a multipurpose elixir with proven outcomes in conventional and alternative herbal medicine.

Fellow flower girls

Marigold can be compared to other healthy flowers like “hibiscus (for antioxidants), chamomile (for calming and gut health) and calendula (for healing properties),” views Jain.

“Like hibiscus, marigold can support heart health and reduce oxidative stress, whereas ditto chamomile, it can back digestion and relaxation. Marigold distinguishes itself with its high lutein content and enables skin healing. It could be a unique addition to one’s diet chart and also shares many overlapping benefits with its medicinal flower cousins,” apprises Mehta.

Rejuvenating tea

For beverage lovers, this piece of news should be music to their ears. It’s official that marigold tea is significantly nutritional and gainful for health.

Marigold tea is rich with nourishing contents like polyphenols, among others, and the best part is that it is a caffeine-free medium to hydrate one’s body unlike the typical brews. “The combination of medicinal and nutritional aspects makes marigold tea a great green intake when looking for a health-promoting, eco-friendly beverage,” ascertains Mehta.

Wellness wow

Pamper yourself with extracts of floral richness. Yes, you read it right. Marigold can be used as a wellness or beauty ingredient. It also helps detox the body.

“It’s true that marigold extracts are being explored in dermatology and eye tonics. The flower acts as a balm to bruises and helps heal. It is also added to skin care products to maintain an overall healthy skin,” reports Barve.

Furthermore, it is used as a catalyst for detoxification as it braces liver function and sieves toxins from the body.

Dietary essential

Marigold is like “a dietary supplement that acts like an armour for vision as well as the brain as it contains bulk of lutein, a carotenoid essential. It also has zeaxanthin and beta-carotene, nutrients that screen out harmful blue light plus reduce the risk of age-related eyesight problems. In addition, the flower yields natural nutritious resources that synergise to fortify immunity as well as the general health,” sums up Sanjaya Mariwala, executive chairman and managing director of OmniActive Health Technologies.

Raw versus Ripe

Can marigold be eaten raw or should it be boiled and cooked to extract its goodness to optimal levels?

Marigold can be savoured both uncooked and prepared, depending on its intended use. Raw petals in salads or as garnishes preserve maximum antioxidant content and fresh flavours. Cooking or steaming in soups, rice dishes or teas can help release certain compounds like glycoproteins and make nutrients more bioavailable at the same time.

Drying petals is ideal for long-term use in teas or infusions as it sustains medicinal characteristics and expands shelf life without robbing of the flower’s nourishing capabilities.

Certain salads, smoothies and hot teas can be stirred up with marigold extracts. “Ideally marigold flowers should be steamed or cooked to filter out germs and other unwanted substances to ease digestibility and expedite nutrient absorption. Raw petals of edible marigold flowers can be consumed after combining the same with a healthy fat source. The vibrant shades of a marigold are a congenial addition to a bowl of salads or a plate of fresh veggies or vegan entrée,” elaborates Barve.