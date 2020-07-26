Coronavirus lockdown: Plane spotters stare into oblivion due to pandemic

On that note he stresses the beautiful designs many aircraft showcase. Not many are aware that many operators feature interesting artwork on their airframes, for example on the commercial front, each Air India Express Boeing 737NG aircraft features a different tail design to reflect facets of Indian culture and history.

It’s no wonder then that he co authored a book ‘Mumbai Airports Through Time’ with fellow plane spotter the late Jimmy Wadia, that serves as a testament to the rich variety of aircraft that have visited this part of the world, from early piston airliners to today’s modern airliners on Mumbai’s main international airport and the smaller aerodrome in Juhu.

D’Silva’s photographs have been featured in several international aviation publications including books, magazines, journals and aviation photography websites. He was one of the winners of the Volga Dnepr 20th anniversary special aviation photography competition held in 2010.

Plane spotting while still to take off in India, is a widespread and legal hobby overseas with associations in Holland, the US, and the UK such as the LAAS International. These are dedicated volunteer groups of aviation enthusiasts who Observe, Record, and Report any suspicious activity to authorities while plane spotting. Thus plane spotters assist the airport security to a large extent.

Former Pan Am and Delta Airlines flight purser Venant Alexio has been a member of Canada’s YYZ Airport Watch Group for around 6 years now and thoroughly enjoys the hobby of being able to shoot close-up photos of planes. “Being a member of the group comes with its perks, such tarmac tours when there is an aviation event like the recent rare visit of the majestic six engine, Antonov AN-225 Mriya or a new airlines first flight to Toronto, such as Air Italy. We also keep an eye out for any suspicious activity, debris on runways, breaches in fencing around the perimeter of the airport and watch out for wildlife. We are like a 'second set of eyes' keeping a watch of the airport and work in tandem with the Airport Police and Airport Authorities. And I do it all for the love of aviation."