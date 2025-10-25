Nisha's Mumbai: Nisha JamVwal Shares Moments That Lit Up Her Week

Lifting As We Rise: A Celebration Of Women Entrepreneurs

It has been my belief for as long as I can remember that when we lift others, we rise. We grow through reaching out to friends who need that nudge to flourish in creative ventures. And so it transpired that I took on the idea of launching Reshma Aziz’s couture collection Rayna. This feisty workaholic woman achiever has created a line called ‘Jashn e Diwani’ that promises “luxury with comfort”—which I’ve worn and can attest to be true.

We had 150 women at lunch, picking up hors d’oeuvres and coordinated trouser suits with as much enthusiasm as they sampled Foo’s now-celebrated cuisine. The energy in that room was electric—women supporting women, style meeting substance, cheers when I gave a little talk about my journey in Luxury and when Reshma spoke about her collection and creating it. The journey from showcasing at California and how she wanted to present ease at weddings, Mehandi’s and Haldi functions through coordinated and ornately embellished trouser sets. Reshma’s journey as a brave single mother standing on her own feet is an inspiring one and had my audience rapt.

The Heart Of Diwali: Municipal Garden Magic

The weeks heralding Diwali turned out to be a beautiful whirl of dinners, lunches, pujas and celebrations, but for me, the most magical was spending some quality hours at the downtown municipal garden with BMC school children. Through the Shaila Trust, we gave presents, played games, and painted diya lamps with delighted children, whose excitement at celebrating Diwali with us was infectious. The joy and enthusiasm of the little munchkins reminded me of what this festival of lights is truly about—sharing illumination with those who need it most.

An Icon’s Intimate Gathering: Durga Chulani’s Diwali Soirée

Durga Chulani is an icon of style, belonging to a family with a long lineage in Bombay traced back to her roots in Lagos. I enjoyed being part of her intimate family Diwali party which unfolded as beautifully as a melodious song strung together. I genuinely enjoy exploring new people and their journeys than becoming clique-ie and clannish, and I met Durga’s interesting extended family.

From the lights and candles to the floral arrangements peppered around the silverware of the sprawling dinner table, every detail was stunning. Authors, artists and friends, along with her daughter Anju Chulani, reveled in the festivities in an atmosphere of pure elegance and bonhomie.

The Legendary Table: Nikki And Rajbir Singh’s Diwali Feast

The grandest table at Diwali belongs to Nikki and Rajbir Singh, where nearly 200 people feast at Diwali evening every year and for me it is a ritual after my own Puja, with them. I always marvel at how the food keeps getting replenished in large quantities, and yet the delectable cuisine is exquisitely presented without a glitch. I marvel at how the hosts Nikki and Rajbir are unflappable and gracious. At peak hour their charming heritage Bunglow is teeming with guests.

The throng of guests in no way compromises the sumptuous fare. Bankers, advertising dons, doctors, corporate honchos—all enjoy an evening that has become iconic and synonymous with Diwali itself. A warm and joyous ritual for many in Mumbai.

Leading up to Diwali, Shakuni Hatiraman’s all-girls festive soirée had nearly every lady that lunches and celebrates in attendance—a glittering constellation of Mumbai’s finest. Dressed to the nines—the lunch is a joyous feast of culinary delights, selfies, gifts both ways, hugs and kisses and catching up. Shakuni is a great host who has a blast and makes sure her guests enjoy themselves to the hilt.

A Quarter Century Of Couture: Amy Billimoria’s Milestone

No one would guess that Amy Billimoria has been designing for the last 25 years for grand Indian weddings and Luxury events of Bombay by her petit frame and youthful looks. Her milestone birthday was celebrated at a select sit-down lunch at the wonderfully authentic Vikram Kamath Legacy restaurant, which celebrates all the authentic cuisines of South India and remains one of my favourites.

Nestled in a bylane of Nariman Point, the decor is charming old world Chettinad, but the showstopper is the cuisine and the various types of podis—or accompanying ‘gunpowders’ as they’re commonly called. Celebrity Chef Amrita Raichand, Lawyer Abha Singh, singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthy, Roshni Damani, Anu Luthria, Shashi Bansal and other luminaries savoured this authentic fare with relish and were overjoyed to discover this gem of a fine dining restaurant in their neck of the woods. My favorite is the podi button idlis and the bisi bele bath. The style of service and the authentic attire of the staff adds to the charm.

And now, as Diwali leads up to the festival of stars and Christmas, Mumbai continues to celebrate.



Write to Nisha JamVwal at nishjamwal@gmail.com