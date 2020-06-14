Control & conquer diabetes with Su-Jok

Stay home, stay safe has become a new mantra of life amid the lockdown. People are making most of their lockdown period by honing their culinary skills and feasting on lip-smacking dishes. Eating good food is never a bad idea, unless one eats in excess and happens to be diabetic.

During the lockdown, I have received several calls to guide people on how to tame hunger or increase metabolism - especially because exercise opportunities have been limited by the situation, a big problem for those suffering from this rich man’s disease, as it makes a person more susceptible to defeat from a Covid-19 attack.

Indian cuisine is full of sweets, fried and rich food, which has made this nation the global capital of Diabetes. Certainly not something we can be proud of. Artificial suppression through external insulin has weakened our own defence mechanism against this dread over time, and now, it is not uncommon to see a family history of diabetes with many. There is another problem, undetected and attended at the right time; it shows up unannounced with a vengeance, demanding rigid lifestyle changes as the consequences could even lead to death. A leading surgeon told me that those with acute cases of diabetes are sometimes not able to undergo operations as they cannot withstand the effects of anaesthesia.

Medical science advises those afflicted to regulate sugar with insulin pills for mild cases and injections for severe ones. Diabetics have to restrict intake of sweet foods including certain fruits - some of them essential immunity builders and natural cancer fighters. Exercise is recommended regularly. I am not saying don’t follow the instructions of doctors or modern medicine is harmful. But is it not worth trying alternate therapy that can help build your internal fighting mechanism and lower the risk of slipping into a bad zone. It costs practically nothing. It has no side effects and it’s complementary to what every patient is being treated with.

If a patient is on the borderline line of diabetes, a simple act of applying yellow colour on the right hand little fingernail works like magic. Yellow colour could be of turmeric, yellow flower petal or yellow nail polish.