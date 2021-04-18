Cloud Kitchens: A boon in times of Covid-19 pandemic

There are cloud-based solutions available that allow restaurants to go high-tech without any major upfront costs. However, the monthly subscriber fee also burns a hole in the pockets of many start-up kitchens. Apart from this, company-owned online ordering is also necessary to avoid depending solely on the delivery partner.

Cuisine variety

Thanks to cloud kitchens, options of varied meal plans - from Pan Asian to continental, specialty Indian dishes to exotic global meals - are just a click away. “What we have learnt over the last three months is that foodies crave for variety. It is imperative to provide customers with varied options to succeed in this space,” says Raja.

Satish Venkatraman from Prasadam-the H-Iyer Taste, operates from Govandi and charges as per actuals for delivery. Specialising in pure veg south Indian meals and with a customer base of largely senior citizens who opt for monthly meal plans, he also offers traditional tiffin like rice dumplings, string hoppers (sevai) and bhajjis. These are quite popular for those who hanker for home-cooked food in today’s ‘work from home’ era.

Success mantra

According to Nilesh Limaye, the combination of specialised dishes, customised menus and team players are crucial to make a cloud kitchen popular. With the rise in social media marketing and cheaper options for promotions, it is imperative for cloud kitchens to leverage the reach and potential it has to offer. “Creating brand awareness without high marketing spend is possible with the rise in such innovative digital marketing methods,” says Abhinav Raja.

The way ahead

Cloud kitchens or restaurant-as-a-service, witnessed accelerated growth and development amidst the pandemic last year. “The gross market value of India’s cloud kitchen market was estimated at US$400 million in 2019. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 35% and be worth US$2 billion in 2024. A report by BCG and Google indicates that the reach of food-tech apps such as Swiggy and Zomato grew over six times between 2017 and 2019,” informs Deepak Bhawnani, CEO and Founder, Alea Consulting, one of India’s first (homegrown) private global risk and fraud mitigation and investigative consulting firms.

Sustainable and easy to organise, with the right kid of investment and focus, cloud kitchens have a bright future and are here to stay!